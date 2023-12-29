What to wear on New Year’s Eve for Men (from formal to not)

New Year’s Eve is one of the dressiest nights on the calendar. Parties are plentiful and corks are popping. If you’re unsure of what to wear, here are nine different outfit ideas arranged in a descending order or formality… from going all out, to staying (all) in. Yes these have (mostly) been shamelessly lifted from previous style scenarios, but as the old adage goes: “you can’t plagiarize yourself.” And apologies for the prices. As we are now out of the holiday-promotions corridor, a lot of this stuff isn’t on sale. But again, it’s inspiration mostly. Have a very happy and very safe New Year. (Watch shown above: Baltic’s Mechanical Chronograph)
Black Tie (with a little Black Velvet)
Banana Republic Velvet Tuxedo Jacket – $380
B.R. Tailored Slim Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $100
Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bowtie – $24
B.R. Wool Tuxedo Pants w/ side stripe – $220
Spier & Mackay Scarf – $40.80 ($58)
Bulova Rectangular Case Quartz Dress Watch – $200ish
Allen Edmonds Carlyle Oxfords – $425
B.R. Breathe Merino Socks 3-Pack – $45
Spier & Mackay Gloves – $40.80 ($48)
Rick from Casablanca
Spier Super 130s Wool Dinner Jacket – $498
J. Crew Solid cashmere scarf – $46.50 ($98)
Spier & Mackay Side-Tab wool tuxedo trousers – $124.20 ($138)
TheTieBar Herringbone Tuxedo White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $55
Kent Wang Grey Mother of Pearl Cufflinks – $25
Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bowtie – $24
Bulova Rectangular Case Quartz Dress Watch – $200ish
Spier & Mackay Lambskin Leather Gloves – $48
Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Merino Cool Socks – $16.88 ($22.50)
Allen Edmonds Carlyle Oxfords – $425
Suit and Tie
Spier and Mackay Core Line Charcoal Suit – $378
The Tie Bar Pinpoint Solid White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $55
Tie Bar Black Grenlaux – $22
Invicta 31290 Auto – $129
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue with Dainite Rubber Soles – $425
Bombas Knee High Dress Socks – $24
Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50
Suited and Booted (and no tie)
Spier and Mackay Red Label Medium Gray Wool Suit – $248 ($298)
Banana Republic Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $54 ($90)
Baltic Mechanical Chronograph – $600ish (shown very top of post, review here)
Factory 2nds Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas – $349 ($495) (warning: $25 restocking fee on F2 returns)
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26
Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50
Turtleneck with a Suit
Express 100% Merino Turtleneck – $35.20 ($88)
Banana Republic Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Trouser = $600 (sometimes on sale, review here)
Orient Bambino 38mm – $270 (review here)
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26
Spier & Mackay Blake Stitched Cap Toe Oxfords with Rubber Sole – $160.20 ($178)
Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt – $90
Long Sleeve Polo (instead of turtleneck) with a Suit
Spier and Mackay Core Line Charcoal Suit – $378
Rhone Commuter Long Sleeve Polo w/ hidden button down collar – $108
Invicta 31290 Auto – $129 (review here)
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue with Dainite Rubber Soles – $425.
Bombas Knee High Dress Socks – $24
Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50
Dinner out, but back home to ring in the New Year
Banana Republic Half-lined Italian Cotton-Wool Jacket – $450
Nordstrom Tech Smart Trim Fit Button-Down Shirt in navy/teal gingham – $63.60 ($79.50)
Tie Bar Burgundy Linen with White Border – $12
Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Tech Chino Pants – $35
Timex Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm – $149
Ratchet Belt in Black (via Amazon) – $19.99
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26
Nordstrom Everett Single Monk Strap – $99.95
Board Games and Beer
(Amazon Sourced) PJ Paul Jones Knit Blazer – $62.99
Wool Blend Tweed Plaid Pocket Square – $12.99
Nordstrom Washable Merino Crewneck Sweater in Brown Bear Heather- $71.60 ($89.50)
Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $36:
Casio Diver – $54 & Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $34
Made in the USA L.L. Bean Essential Belt – $44.95. (Review here)
Smartwool Everyday Light Cushion Merino Wool Sweater Print Socks – $27
Nordstrom Griffin Chelsea Boot – $77.99 ($119)
Staying in, early to bed.
J. Crew Seaboard soft-knit half-zip – $31.99 FINAL ($98),
J. Crew Heritage brushed rib-knit jogger pants – $31.99 FINAL ($98)
Greys outdoor slipper boots – $81 ($108)
The making-resolutions inspired book pick: How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question (from the creator of The Good Place)
The resolutions-start-TOMORROW dinner: Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna – $6.99