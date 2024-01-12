Best Posts of 2023: Shoe Repair, Shoe Care, Outfits and A.I.

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2023, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2023. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Over the past few years our resident shoe expert Adam T. has been making a concerted effort to buy fewer, but better things and to take better care of the stuff that he does buy. And he’s been a huge advocate for doing just that in his role here on Dappered. That means many of his shoes are Goodyear welted, which allows for resoling. Adam had a pair that was ready for a new foundation, so he did his research and found the Nashville, Tennessee based cobbler Unsung House, who was very much open to having him write a post on what to expect when you’re getting a pair of shoes recrafted. Adam & Unsung House kindly took us through the process of getting a beloved pair of his shoes resoled and repaired. This was a very in-depth post that provided a breadth of knowledge about what a good cobbler is capable of. Even if you’re no stranger to having a good pair of shoes recrafted, Adam’s post is a terrific behind the scenes look of just what goes on at a great, local cobbler.

Another post from Adam T., this time tackling all things shoe care. Protection, cleaning, conditioning, storage, and repair. They were all addressed, with multiple product recommendations made. If you have a resolution in 2024 to treat your footwear a little better, this guidance should help you with that goal.

Isn’t a white dress shirt just a white dress shirt? Perhaps not. Skimp, Spend, Splurge is a series just getting started on Dappered that looks at a given style in menswear (dress shirts, black dress shoes, dive watches, navy blazers, etc…) and examines three different options at ascending price points. Expect more of these to be showing up on Dappered in 2024.

There is still plenty of sweater weather left, and in this post we looked at ten different styles of sweaters that easily fit into a stylish guy’s wardrobe. The post also enumerated the pros and cons for each style, and listed several picks from Dappered’s favorite sweater purveyors. But like shoes and boots, some styles of sweaters are better for some scenarios, while other styles excel at other times. Sweaters can be one of the easiest ways to elevate an outfit, bridging the gap between casual and formal. So put on your favorite shawl collar and cozy up to this post.

Why let the kids have all the fun? This post took some of the most common back-to-school items and translated them into potential pick-ups for the grown-up guy with an eye for style. Essentially, we used back to school as a shameless rationalization to pick up some new, great looking items for the fall, post summer vacation (if you were lucky enough to in fact, have a summer vacation this year).

Dressing from just one retailer could lack some variety. But, the argument on the other side is that it could simplify things. In this series we aimed to put the bulk of an outfit together from one retailer when a noteworthy sale was happening. If you know you favor a certain retailer, and you know their fits work for your body, why not? This series makes for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces.

A watch (assuming the recipient wears watches or is at least open to the idea) can be a truly meaningful gift for a Dad or Grad. Time is the only asset that holds any true value. That’s important to those who have invested time in their education, and Dad’s working hard to raise a kid (or kids). Last years roundup featured 29 watches ranging in price from the super affordable, to a little over a thousand bucks for those who would drop that kind of cash on a gift.

Break out of the dive watch norm and try a nato strap instead of the usual stainless steel bracelet. This straight to the point post demonstrated nato straps on four different heritage style divers, and proved that nato straps are an easy way to completely change up the look of your favorite dive watch.

Because come April or May, a lot of us store our heavy boots for the summer. Adam T. (again! hi Adam!!!) put together this list, by type, and also included picks for each category at three different price levels for varying budgets. We might be a ways off from summer, but as long as seasonal cycles stick around, we’re not too far removed from days that compliment these shoe styles.

If you don’t feel like you have a good sense about decorating your space, but you know you have a good sense about personal style, then use your personal style to base your space off of. That’s what this particular series is all about. You can take color and pattern cues from your wardrobe to create a well-decorated living space that reflects who you are. If you project your style with your clothes, you can do it with decor and furniture.

Blues and greys dominate on this site, but seasonally it’s nice to inject some intentional color. Once pumpkin spice latte fever hits, orange becomes the color of the moment. And as this post showed, there are stylish ways to incorporate it without going overboard. Suggestions ranged from jackets to sweaters, bags to boots, and even adding a flamed orange peel for autumn beverages (alcoholic or not).

By January 2023 ChatGPT had over 100 million users. Now they have 180.5 million users. Surely this chatbot sees a wide variety of use, some even positive. But outsourcing thinking (and doing) can come with its own dangers, which were methodically and comically laid out in this gentle tirade. AI is here, and in all likelihood here to stay, but determining its ethical and legal uses is just getting started, and only HUMAN brains will be able to sort this all out. TL;DR: Joe says: get off his lawn.