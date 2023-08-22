One Sale, Five Outfits: Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale Items

Bonobos: Extra 40% off Sale w/ QUICKIE (exp 8/22)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits that we mostly mined from the expiring today (8/22) Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale. Know that it’s a mix of regular sale and final sale stuff in that section, and if anything is tagged as final sale, that final sale item can’t be returned or exchanged. Also know that unlike some other Bonobos sales, this one doesn’t automatically apply once you put something in your bag. You’ll need to type in the code QUICKIE at checkout.
Outfit 1: Dressed Up Cocktail Hour
Bonobos: Mid-Blue Italian Wool Suit Separates – $430.80 ($900),
Jetsetter Dress Shirt in Airy Blue Geo – $35.40 FINAL ($129),
(Carfina Sunglasses – $25ish,
Orient Bambino Watch – $160ish,
B.R. Reversible Leather Belt – $75,
Allen Edmonds Merino Socks – $22.50,
Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Oxfords – $190 via Nordy Rack)
Outfit 2: Casual but not too Casual
Bonobos: Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $29.40 FINAL ($85),
Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 – $29.40 FINAL ($99) (review here)
(Walden Sunglasses – $55 ($124),
Todd Snyder Timex MK1 Jet Stream – $138,
Made in the USA LL Bean Belt – $44.95 (review here)
adidas Stan Smith Lux – $145 (review here)
Outfit 3: Late Summer Colors
Bonobos: Midweight Polo – $23.40 ($75)
Unconstructed Blazer in Wool/Cotton/Silk – $197.40 ($475),
Highland Tour Golf Pants – $47.40 ($149),
(Made in the USA LL Bean Belt – $44.95 (review here),
Rothy’s Drivers – $189 (spendy, but they sure are comfortable/breathable),
Goodr Sunglasses – $20 ($25),
Timex – $35ish)
Outfit 4: Looking Forward to Fall, but…
Bonobos: The Quilted Barn Jacket – $53.40 FINAL ($229),
Wool/Alpaca Sweater – $27.60 FINAL ($169),
Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 – $29.40 FINAL ($99) (review here)
(J. Crew Sunglasses – $63.99 FINAL ($79.50),
J. Crew Made in the UK Wool Scarf – $30.99 FINAL w/ EXTRA ($78)
Nordstrom Blaine Chukkas – $119.99)
GAP basic belt – $30ish,
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black Dial Watch – $275)
Outfit 5: …it’s still really hot.
Bonobos: Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $29.40 FINAL ($85),
Stretch Washed Chino Short 2.0 – $41.40 FINAL ($89),
(Sunski Madrona – $58,
Orient Mako – $162 on a Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $34
BC Belts Canvas Belt – $11 via Amazon
J. Crew Camp Shoes – $188 (review here)
The extra 40% off Bonobos sale and final sale code QUICKIE expires today, 8/22/23.