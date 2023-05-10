Suggestion: Put a striped NATO strap on a heritage inspired dive watch

gilt (in regards to watches) = When a watch’s hands, numerals, and indices are bordered or filled with a gold-like color, giving the piece a vintage/heritage charm while avoiding the garishness sometimes projected by fully gold/gold-tone watches.

Strap Shown: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO 20mm “Bond” – $36

Editor’s Note: Yes all the straps shown in this post are Crown & Buckle Supreme NATOs. No they didn’t sponsor/pay for this post. We don’t do that. It’s not our style. I don’t even think we’ve ever spoken to the C&B people. Just really like their Supreme NATOs. They’re smooth. They’re comfortable. And they look great. One happy customer here.

Also, hat tip to Dennis H. on Instagram for the inspiration for this post.

