Suggestion: Put a striped NATO strap on a heritage inspired dive watch

By |

gilt (in regards to watches) = When a watch’s hands, numerals, and indices are bordered or filled with a gold-like color, giving the piece a vintage/heritage charm while avoiding the garishness sometimes projected by fully gold/gold-tone watches.

 

Lorier Neptune SIV automatic – $499 (pre-order August ’23)

Lorier Neptune SIV automatic

Reviewed here.
Strap Shown: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO 20mm “Bond” – $36
Strap shown very top of post: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Black & Gunmetal 20mm – $36  (o.o.s.)

 

 

Invicta 1953 Pro Diver automatic – $109

Invicta 1953 Pro Diver automatic

Reviewed here.
Strap Shown: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Black & Gunmetal 20mm – $36  (o.o.s.)

 

 

Baltic Aquascaphe Classic automatic – $630ish

Baltic Aquascaphe Classic automatic

Reviewed here.
Strap Shown: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Black & Desert 20mm – $36

 

 

Dan Henry 1975 Skin Diver automatic – $450

Dan Henry 1975 Skin Diver automatic

Reviewed here.
Strap Shown: Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO 20mm “Bond” – $36

 

 

Editor’s Note: Yes all the straps shown in this post are Crown & Buckle Supreme NATOs. No they didn’t sponsor/pay for this post. We don’t do that. It’s not our style. I don’t even think we’ve ever spoken to the C&B people. Just really like their Supreme NATOs. They’re smooth. They’re comfortable. And they look great. One happy customer here.

Also, hat tip to Dennis H. on Instagram for the inspiration for this post.

The End.

Filed Under: Watches

