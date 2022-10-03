Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $600

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

Looks substantially more expensive than its famously accessible price point. Simplicity. Class. Lots of clean space. Domed crystal. In-house, automatic movement. Maybe the best looking “cheap” dress watch on the market. Available in the not quite white, gentle silver dial shown above, as well as black, blue, and a sneaky handsome dark gray option. There’s just one small problem (for some). It’s 41mm. Which will fit most wrists just fine, but for those with slimmer wrists or those who prefer more classically sized dress watches, it runs a little big. Also, the strap width is a rare/odd 21mm, which can make sourcing after market straps a little difficult. But the matte brown leather band it comes on looks great, feels good, and wears just fine. Full review here.

Dan Henry has another hit on his hands. It’s both a total classic and oddly unique. The automatic movement, gilt details, speedometer looking seconds hand (which some may find to be an odd mashup on a diver, but it looks good from here), and brown rubber tropic strap all make for something you’re just not going to be able to find anywhere else at this price point.

It looks like a vintage piece (even the date wheel has gilty-gold-goodness), but it’s obviously brand new and ready to be put through some paces out of the box. 39mm case diameter is period-correct for the 1970s of which it’s pulling much inspiration. 24 Jewel Miyota 9015 high-beat automatic movement. 150m water resistance, which is plenty. Quick change spring bars and an available stainless bracelet for an extra $80 at checkout. High-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, but to be fair the crystal does pick up a bit of glare depending on conditions. Still very readable, but guessing it’s that high dome? Tropic rubber strap. Available with a date function, or clean & mean with no date. And if $450 is too spendy, they even make a quartz version. Those go for $290.

Total Cost: $580 (ish)

Got a wristwatch duo you’d like to recommend for Double Time? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Want to see the entire series? Head here for the growing archive of our Double Time posts.