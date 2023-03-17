One Store, Five Outfits: Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale Items

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items (exp. 3/20)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits that we mostly mined from the just launched Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale. Because for many of us Brooks Brothers can be out of our wallet’s range at full price. So hitting the sale section when it’s getting a rare extra 25% off can help immensely. All efforts were made to stick to items with at least a decent size selection left at post time.
Outfit 1: Creative Smart Casual
Brooks Brothers: Italian Wool/Cotton Knit Blazer – $224.99 ($598)
100% Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Sweater – $97.49 ($328),
Slim or Straight Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants – $37.49 ($118)
(Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Belt – $85 (review here),
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic – $210.38 w/ SPRING,
Spier Sunglasses – $36 w/ EOW20,
Nike Killshot 2 – $90 (they’re back!!)
Outfit 2: Early Morning Coffee Run
Brooks Brothers: Teddy Fleece Zip Jacket – $44.99 ($168),
Supima Cotton Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – $23.80 ($59.50),
Cargo Jogger Sweatpants – $33.74 ($118)
(Made in Portugal LUCA Terra Slip-On Suede Sneaker – $116 ($165),
Walden Eyewear Sunglasses – $59 FINAL ($119),
Casio Diver – $45 on a Crown & Buckle’s “Repp” Supreme NATO – $34)
Outfit 3: Office Ready Blues/Grays/Browns
Brooks Brothers: Regent Fit Stretch Cotton Moleskin Sport Coat – $187.49 ($398),
Regent Regular-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt – $44.99 ($128),
Flex Regent-Fit Mini-Houndstooth Wool Trousers – $89.99 ($298)
1818 Footwear Leather Wingtips – $134.99 ($298),
(Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50,
Carfina Sunglasses – $36 (review in here),
Q Timex 1978 – $179 (review here)
Outfit 4: Downtime Athleisure
Brooks Brothers: Mariner Stripe Hoody in Cotton Pique Blend – $44.99 ($148),
Waffle Henley in Stretch Cotton – $29.99 ($89.50),
Jogger Sweatpants – $37.49 ($118)
(Dan Henry 1975 Automatic – $450 (mini review here)
adidas retropy e5 – $94.50 w/ EXTRASALE ($135)
Outfit 5: All the Textures
Brooks Brothers: Regent-Fit Wool Sportcoat – $262.49 ($598),
Regent Regular-Fit Chambray Sport Shirt – $37.49 ($128),
Washed Cotton-Wool Blend Flannel 5-Pocket Pants – $44.99 ($148),
Suede Lace Up Shoes – $89.99 ($298)
(Walden Sunglasses – $59 FINAL,
BR Reversible Leather Belt – $75,
Orient Bambino Watch – $187)