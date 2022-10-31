Double Time: The Affordable Two Watch Collection – Under $900

About The Series: Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. What we’re going for here are two watches, at different affordable budgets, which as a team can fill just about any style need in every-day life. A casual watch and a dress watch. Those are basically the parameters.

Dan Henry has another hit on his hands. It’s both a total classic and oddly unique. The automatic movement, gilt details, speedometer looking seconds hand (which some may find to be an odd mashup on a diver, but it looks good from here), and brown rubber tropic strap all make for something you’re just not going to be able to find anywhere else at this price point.

It looks like a vintage piece, even the date wheel has gilty-gold-goodness, but it’s obviously brand new and ready to be put through some paces out of the box. 39mm case diameter is period-correct for the 1970s of which it’s pulling much inspiration. 24 Jewel Miyota 9015 high-beat automatic movement. 150m water resistance, which is plenty. Quick change spring bars and an available stainless bracelet for an extra $80 at checkout. High-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, but to be fair the crystal does pick up a bit of glare depending on conditions. Still very readable, but guessing it’s that high dome? Tropic rubber strap. Available with a date function, or clean & mean with no date. And if $450 is too spendy, they even make a quartz version. Those go for $290.

A favorite of watch aficionados, this is the one with an almost iridescent blueish-silver dial. Case size is a pleasing for many 40.5mm, and the movement hacks and hand winds. The hands and indices look razor sharp, the case back is an exhibition style showing off the 23-jewel movement, and the slightly tapered crown has a classically styled Seiko “S” etched into it. But it’s the band that’s a deal breaker for some of us. Sure it’s pliable leather with a soft underside, and the blue accent stitching is neat, but the topside is a glossy patent leather. It’s easy to see what they’re going for here, but it just doesn’t do the piece justice. Looks like something they stole off a pair of 10 year-old’s dance class tap shoes. Yet a strap change-out is simple enough. Go with a black croc style embossed instead.

Note: Seiko did a reboot of this “Cocktail Time” design a few years back. Head over here to Worn and Wound’s explainer of what they changed.

Note II: Macy’s currently has these up for their 25% off friends and family code FRIEND. Drops the Cocktail Time to $318.75. But that code is set to expire today 10/31/22. They might extend it. Who knows. But if nothing else, they’ve been discounted 20% – 25% off in the past, so one would think it’d happen again one day in the future.

Total Cost: $775 – $875

