One Store, Five Outfits: Brooks Brothers (and their semi-annual sale)

Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off End of Season Sale
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits that we mostly mined from the currently running Brooks Brothers End of Season sale. Because for many of us Brooks Brothers can be out of our wallet’s range at full price. So hitting a big sale can be key (and even then, stuff ain’t cheap.) Apologies if some items are short on sizes and/or sells out over the next couple days. It’s a true clearance, but all efforts were made to stick to items with at least a decent size selection left at post time.
Outfit 1: All of the Textures
Brooks Brothers: Regent-Fit Wool Sportcoat – $358.80 ($598) shown top of post,
Regent Regular-Fit Chambray Sport Shirt – $64 ($128),
Slim or Straight-Fit Navy Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants – $59 ($118),
Suede Lace Up Shoes – $119.99 ($298)
(BR Reversible Leather Belt – $75, Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $45, Orient Bambino Watch – $156)
Not Shown: If you’re looking for the 1/4 zip at the very top of the post, pretty sure this is it.
Outfit 2: Creative Smart Casual
Brooks Brothers: Italian Cotton/Knit Sportcoat – $299.99 ($598) (don’t pop the collar plz),
Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $51.20 ($128),
Slim or Straight Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants – $59 ($118)
(Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Belt – $85 (review here),
Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $45, Seiko 5 Sports Automatic – $220 – $275,
Custom Nike “By You” Blazer ’77 – $125 (review coming soon)
Outfit 3: Early Morning Coffee Run
Brooks Brothers: Cotton Cable Knit Hoodie Sweater – $51.20 ($128),
Supima Cotton Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – $23.80 ($59.50),
Cargo Jogger Sweatpants – $39.99 ($128)
(Made in Portugal LUCA Terra Slip-On Suede Sneaker – $116 ($165),
Walden Eyewear Sunglasses – $89 ($119),
The Watch: Casio Diver – $45 on a Crown & Buckle’s “Repp” Supreme NATO – $34)
Outfit 4: “Get the Grays” – Cool Weather Fabric Edition
Brooks Brothers: Regent Fit Stretch Cotton Moleskin Sport Coat – $249.99 ($398),
Regent Regular-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt – $59 ($128),
Milano Fit Wool Flannel Trousers – $148.80 ($248)
(Factory 2nds AE Park Avenue in Burgundy – $209.30 ($25 restocking fee on F2s),
Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50, Carfina Sunglasses – $36 (review in here),
Q Timex 1978 – $179 (review here)
Outfit 5: At Home, (enjoying) Nowhere To Go
Brooks Brothers: Cotton French Rib Sweatshirt – $47.20 ($118),
Paddock Quilted Pinstripe Vest – $99.20 ($248),
Jogger Sweatpants – $49.99 ($118)
(adidas retropy e5 – $83.20 w/ JANUARY ($130),
Dan Henry 1975 Automatic – $450 (mini review here)