1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale Items

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. J. Crew just launched an extra 60% off FINAL sale items code (SALEONSALE), and we’re taking items from that winter-clearance event to use as a base for the five clickable outfits below.

And a big important note: Final means final. So no returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such. That’s a BIG gamble, unless you have direct experience with something similar (or identical, in a different color) from the brand. So this is certainly more outfit inspiration than actual shopping. No one wants you getting stuck with something that doesn’t fit or doesn’t look right on your frame. Final sale is risky. Got it? Cool.

Outfit 1: Dressed-Up Holiday Party

J. Crew: Italian Wool Charcoal Glen Plaid Suit Jacket + Trouser = $255.19 FINAL (total) ($796),

Light Lavender Slim Bowery wrinkle-free dress shirt – $27.99 FINAL ($98),

(Kent Wang Grenadine burgundy/black bicolor necktie – $75,

Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Socks – $26,

Orient Bambino 38mm – $270 (review here),

Nordstrom Cap Toe Oxfords – $74.96 ($99.95),

Nordstrom Reversible Belt – $49.50)



Outfit 2: Cold Weather (intentional) Casual

J. Crew: Rugged merino wool-blend bird’s-eye sweater – $31.59 FINAL ($98),

Dark Green Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $33.59 FINAL ($98),

Wallace & Barnes Wool Beanie – $19.59 FINAL ($54.50),

(Invicta Watch – $129.99 (review here),

Huckberry Rhodes Owen Moc Toe Boots – $223 ($298),

Made in the USA Flint and Tinder 365 Belt – $55 ($85)

Made in the USA Darn Tough Socks – $29)

Outfit 3: Christmas Dinner with the In-Laws

(they’re the fancy-schmancy type, and Granny gets judge-y)



J. Crew: Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in English cotton-wool blend – $111.59 FINAL ($348),

Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $23.59 FINAL ($89.50),

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian wool flannel – $79.56 FINAL ($248)

(Lorier Zephyr Dress Watch – $499,

B.R. Nubuck Leather Belt -$90,

Anthony Veer Suede Chukkas – $139.99 (review here)

Nordstrom Fair Isle Crew Socks – $18.85 ($29))



Outfit 4: New Year’s Eve is fun!

J. Crew: Velvet Tuxedo Jacket – $111.59 FINAL ($348),

Solid cashmere scarf – $46.50 ($98) (NOT Final sale),

(Spier & Mackay Side-Tab wool tuxedo trousers – $138,

TheTieBar Herringbone Tuxedo White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $55,

Kent Wang Grey Mother of Pearl Cufflinks – $25,

Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bowtie – $24,

Bulova Rectangular Case Quartz Dress Watch – $191.25,

Spier & Mackay Lambskin Leather Gloves – $48,

Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Merino Cool Socks – $16.88 ($22.50)

Allen Edmonds Carlyle Oxfords – $299 ($425))



Outfit 5: New Year’s Eve is totally overrated and not worth the trouble so staying in is the way to go.

J. Crew: Seaboard soft-knit half-zip – $31.99 FINAL ($98),

Heritage brushed rib-knit jogger pants – $31.99 FINAL ($98… really? $98 MSRP?)

Sherpa-lined suede slippers – $19.99 FINAL ($59.50)

The Entertainment: Casablanca (because Outfit 4 was inspired by Rick),

The Dinner: Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust – $5.99 (because resolutions start New Year’s DAY, not New Year’s Eve.)

The J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale Items code SALEONSALE is set to expire Thursday December 28th. Educated guess is that some new items might be added between now and then. Maybe.