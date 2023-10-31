The Best of Orange (or thereabouts) in Affordable Men’s Style

Happy “day” where we’ve deemed it culturally acceptable for children to go door-to-door extorting homeowners for sugary treats in exchange for not committing acts of vandalism against their private property. Bah humbug. Anyway, here’s some orange stuff. And yes we’ve taken some liberties with the definition of the word “orange.”

For those that like the idea and texture of a suede bomber, but aren’t the “leather jacket” (or suede jacket) type. Moleskin is a brushed cotton fabric that’s soft, has a matte texture, and feels perfect in cool and cold weather. Ships and returns for free.

A reasonably priced Shetland crewneck. One of those timeless styles that’s perfect for fall and winter. Texture without getting into overly-fuzzy territory. Saddle shoulders for ease of movement.

An orange striped watch strap that isn’t crazy obnoxious thanks to the “rusted” shade they’ve used. Smooth strap, nice hardware… worth the price. Shown above on Invicta’s sub-$100 entry level automatic diver, of which you can find a review here.

Often on sale for closer to $200. If Allen Edmonds’ Higgins Mill boots are too spendy for your blood, then maybe these are worth a shot. Goodyear welted, mini Vibram lug sole as well, and these have uppers made from rich looking, natural grain, US tanned leather. Sure they’re labeled as “brown,” but… close enough, right?

Just keep the rest of your outfit dead-simple and quiet, and this slightly loud pocket square will fit right in. Think “Danny Ocean” style white shirt and gray suit with this as a very small sliver/pop of color at the breast pocket… or a “get the blues” suited (or jeans and blazer) look with this as the outlier.

One of BR’s bestsellers got a bit of an update and now comes in a fabric that has a more pronounced twill (diagonal) weave. That’s perfect for fall, which is a season of textures. Italian fabric is a blend: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

Snuff is one of those shades that has a strangely wide variety of interpretations. J. Crew seems to think it leans pretty orange. BUT! Don’t be overly alarmed… if we’ve learned one thing from J. Crew’s studio photography, it’s that colors can often look oversaturated on their website when compared to real life. And for this belt, that’s going to be a GOOD thing (having it show up looking more muted).

It’s unfair how great these beanies are. Perfect, mid-weight feel. Not itchy. Washes up pretty well (hand wash or gentle cycle) too if you sweat in them. Not a “performance” cap but I rotate through 4-5 of these during the cold months for early morning workouts. Yes they come in 11 colors and not just orange, but for the purpose of this post (and taking the dog for a walk at unusually early hours…) an orange cap not only looks good, it can be seen better than black, moss, or dark navy. Carry a light and wear something truly reflective though, would ya? We’re heading into dangerously soupy season, weather wise, especially if you’re an early morning workout warrior who uses the pavement as their own personal gym.

They’re calling the color of these cords “brown”… but… c’mon. That’s “flamed orange peel” if you ask me. “Flamed orange peel…” what a name for a color. Someone let me start naming crayons, please!

A bold, assembled in the USA, automatic diver that has a few tricks up its sleeve (or as the case is, up your sleeve). On the fly micro adjuster in the clasp is really nice to see at this affordable price point. Quick release pins on the bracelet help you swap that out for a strap easily. Automatic Seiko TMI NH35 movement, water resistance is 200m, bracelet tapers nicely from 22mm to 18mm, and the crystal is double domed sapphire. Even the background of the date is orange, so it blends in just a bit.

Outbound shipping is free through the shop linked to above, but good luck getting them back if they don’t fit, as that linked-to retailer is based in the UK, and returns are staggeringly expensive. That’s the problem with the Sanders Hi-Top Chukka. There’s just not many US based retailers. Huckberry has/had some, but not in the rusty-orange “Indiana Tan” as shown above. Full review of these (awesome) chukkas can be found here, albeit in a darker, richer brown looking “snuff” suede.

Cooler weather weight. Soft brushed texture. Classic herringbone pattern to the 100% wool fabric. Butterfly lined in the back. Soft shoulders.

More Spier. Would look great with both gray and navy suits. Silk knit ties are a timeless classic, but throwing that zig-zag pattern into the mix makes this one just different enough.

Thirty two bucks! Ships fast and returns are easy for Prime members. Color is listed as “light brown,” but we’ll call that “rust” today.

Obligatory mention of the Allen Edmonds Strand in their most eye-catching color of leather. Looks amazing with both blue and lighter gray suits and trouser. The Strand is the flagship, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. Can lean a little darker and more muted in some light conditions, but make no mistake, these aren’t just shoes… these are shoes.

Got any trips planned? 13″H x 21 ½”W x 10″D = 2795 cubic inches. So not teeny tiny. But not huge either. A good weekender size for many.

The watch isn’t orange, but the stripe clearly is. This is the model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. If you’re particularly susceptible to annoyance via repetitive noises, be prepared to stuff this thing way back in a sock drawer while you sleep. But other than that, the Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

Oh gracious. Look at those. Goodyear welted, studded rubber sole, CFStead Calf Suede uppers. Sizing suggestion from the brand is to go down half a size.

“Hey kid, what’d you do, jump ship?” …. (granted, Marty’s vest is red.)

Shown above in “roasted chestnut.” These are those wallets with the sturdy wire-style clip in the middle that allows you to easily slip cash in and out. They’re super smart, the leather is great, and yes… you can get them made without the logo.

NOT cheap. Clearly not cheap. But made in the USA from premium materials and that nubby Vibram gum sole is terrific. Also, they can be resoled by the good people at Victory Sportswear once you need that to be done.

Incredible materials, well made, and comes with a lifetime guarantee. And that water-resistant suede makes having a really nice duffel for weekend trips or anything else feel both practical and super-luxurious. 21″ x 10″ x 10″.

Casual but more intentional than some old t-shirt, hockey jersey, etc. Slightly slubbed texture to the fabric. Looks like a favorite right out of the bag. Available in classic fit, slim fit, and tall fit. Lots of colors.

The leather uppers (and their distinct color) on LL Bean’s (still) Made in the USA duckboots are part of what makes them iconic. It’s uniform, it’s imitated by other brands, and while it might be called “tan“… it’s orange enough for our particular internet-content-exercise.

One of the many Todd Snyder designs he’s done for Timex, but one of the few that houses an automatic movement. Olive strap + Green Dial + Black Case + Orange bezel makes for an outdoorsy field watch that also possess a lot of good looks. 100m water resistance rating, 20mm lugs, and a 41mm case. Would look great on any number of other 20mm NATO straps.

Inexpensive, but inexpensive fabric (all poly). But that should look great with a gray topcoat, peacoat, or even puffer.

Classic keyhole bridge with exaggerated thickness to the frames. Color is listed as “caramel.”

All but sold out at present, but here’s to hoping they bring these back, especially in the all-earth-tones + terra cotta stripes shown above.

Not very “orange” (told you we’d be taking some liberties with the color parameters of the task)… and not very affordable… but a flannel suit during fall and winter is strangely versatile. Pair the trousers with a sweater and button down. Wear the blazer with jeans as shown above. Wear the entire suit when it gets truly cold.

Already covered the “walnut” shade from Allen Edmonds with the mention of Strands, but the Dalton wingtip boot is right up there in terms of carrying the flag for that particular shade of leather. Was just on sale during the Rediscover America event, but you can always try your luck with a pair of Factory 2nds ($25 restocking fee on returns on F2s) if you want to save a few bucks.

Flaming an Orange Peel for your (or someone else’s) drink

It’s a fun little trick that really does add a bit of nice flavor to lots of cocktails. Just don’t burn your house down.