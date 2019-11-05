Style Scenario: All Fall Blues

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Now that it’s getting darker earlier (like, a lot earlier) and the weather has cooled off, it’s time to break out the blues. Yes, this outfit is a total Dappered stereotype. But y’know who looks great in blue? YOU look great in blue! Darn straight. And while there’s not much color contrast between the blazer and the jeans, when you take the textures into account (hopsack wool and cotton denim) there’s plenty there for the eye to not get too confused. So blue on my blue friend. Da ba dee. Da ba Daa. Yabba dabba doo.

The Blazer: Spier and Mackay Super 120s Merino Hopsack Blazer – $228 ($298). Half canvas construction. Terrific, super 120s hopsack wool. Patch pockets on the lower half keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket. Available in slim or contemporary fits. Another winner (and it’s on sale!) from Spier.

The Shirt: Ledbury Essentials Pinpoint Oxford – $98. Too spendy? Understood. There are, of course, cheaper options. Yet Ledbury’s shirts really are second to none. That collar roll is outstanding. And the slightly lowered, 2nd button is perfect for wearing minus a tie. Plus, you just saved seventy bucks on the blazer. So, yeah. You got that going for you.

The Watch: New Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch w/ Black NATO strap – $177 w/ FRIEND. And finally they’ve arrived. Efforting an in person review.

The Jeans: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Denim Stay Blue Jean – $70.80 when 40% off ($118). I know. You’re floored that these are getting a mention. Available in slim, skinny, or athletic tapered.

The Shoes: Blondo Waterproof Chelsea Boot – $149.95. Sorry, who? What’s a “Blondo?” Never heard of the brand. BUT. They ship and return for free via Nordstrom, they claim to be waterproof, AND that olive suede option is the perfect play here. Chukkas would work fine here too, in case chelsea boots aren’t your thing.

The Belt: Banana Republic Leather Dress Belt in Espresso Brown – $35.70 ($59.50). That’ll do just fine. Or, whatever brown belt you prefer.

The Coat: Suitsupply Wool Blend Mac – $499. An investment, but coats are worth investing in. Especially when it’s something as hugely versatile as this is. 80% wool, 20% poly, woven in Italy fabric looks and feels a heck of a lot smarter than a poly or cotton/poly blend. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Diamond Socks – $16.50. Temperature regulating, sweat wicking, warmth providing, they do it all. Buy three pairs for $40 if you’re looking to stock up.