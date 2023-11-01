1 Sale, 5 Outfits: BR 40% off (holidays quickly approaching edition)

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits that we mostly mined from the expiring today (Tuesday 11/7) 40% off B.R. Sale. Getting this 5-outfits post out there into the universe early in case you need anything tailored before the holidays hit.

Outfit 1: Fancy Holiday Work Party

BR: Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket & Trouser = $360 ($600) (review here),

Tailored Slim Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $54 ($90)

Italian Leather Belt – $54 ($90),

Breathe Merino Socks 3-Pack – $27 ($45)

( Tie Bar Silk Textured Stripe Knit Black Tie – $30,

Tie Bar Italian Wool Camuffare Hunter Green Pocket Square – $18

Orient Bambino 38mm – $263 (review here),

Nordstrom Cap Toe Oxfords – $74.96 ($99.95))



Outfit 2: Thanksgiving, ManningCast style (*sort of)

BR: 100% Merino Full-Zip Sweater – $120 ($200),

Luxury Touch Long Sleeve Piped Pique Polo – $54 ($90),

Slim Italian Moleskin Brushed Traveler Pants – $66 ($110),

Leather Chelseas w/ Lug Sole – $150 ($250),

Nubuck Leather Belt – $54 ($90),

(Invicta Watch – $129.99 (review here),

Made in the USA Darn Tough Socks – $29)

*NOTE: Going with a full zip instead of quarter-zip because with all the heavy kitchen work, Thanksgiving can get HOT, and you may need to take that sweater off. Full zip = no crazy-hair if you need to un-layer and re-layer. Also… going with a polo instead of a tucked in button down. Untucked = more comfortable. Because… food.



BR: Italian Hopsack Wool Jacket – $240 ($400),

Luxury Touch Long Sleeve Tee – $30 ($50)

Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $78 ($130),

Nubuck Leather Belt – $54 ($90),

(Orient Ray – $160 & Crown and Buckle Strap – $34,

Anthony Veer Suede Chukkas – $97.99 w/ WARM30 ($199) (review here)

Made in the USA Darn Tough Socks – $29)



Outfit 4: New Year’s Eve

BR: Velvet Tuxedo Jacket – $228 ($380),

Tailored Slim Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $60 ($100),

Wool Tuxedo Pants w/ side stripe – $132 ($220),

100% Italian Cashmere Scarf – $125,

Made in Italy leather gloves – $72 ($120),

Breathe Merino Socks 3-Pack – $27 ($45)

(Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bowtie – $24,

Bulova Rectangular Case Quartz Dress Watch – $200ish,

Allen Edmonds Carlyle Oxfords – $425)



Outfit 5: New Year’s Day Afternoon



BR: Double Knit Henley – $42 ($70),

Wool Blend Herringbone Cargo Joggers – $72 ($120),

(Goodr Sunglasses – $25,

Invicta Watch – $129.99 (review here),

Nalgene 32 Oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle – $16.18 (drink lots of water)

Greys Wool Indoor/Outdoor Slipper Boots – $108 (review here))

The 40% off Banana Republic holiday-preview event is scheduled to expire today, Tuesday 11/7/23. Full picks and details can be found here if you’d like them.