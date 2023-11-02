Steal Alert: Banana Republic 40% off Holiday Preview Event

Thanksgiving is in three weeks. Yes really. Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday every November. So being that the first Thursday of this November has fallen on just the 2nd day of the month, the holidays (and all of their well dressed events) really do start “early” this year.

And BR is bringing forward what is almost certainly their Black Friday offer extra early too.

At least one can assume. Because:

Banana Republic does not constantly run promos like they used to (pre-pandemic era) 40% off is as deep of a discount as they’ll go. It’s Black Friday, it’s their Spring and Fall Friends and Family sales, and that’s pretty much it for 40% off.

Exclusions are what you’d expect: shoes, bags, leather and suede apparel, 100% cashmere, and a few other items.

Off we go with the picks.

For those of us that loved (and still love) our J. Crew Dock Peacoat before their designers chopped the tail last year… here’s Banana Republic coming to the rescue. Substantial Italian wool melton fabric, with a length that’ll cover your suit jacket or blazer tail, and won’t leave you looking like a squared off Spongebob-like shape of human.

BR knows coats. For years now their fall and winter outerwear has always looked super smart, and felt good and substantial (without being stiff or heavy) when worn. And here’s this year’s set of topcoats from them. 75% recycled wool, 25% nylon melton fabric from Italy’s Manifattura Emmetex mill.

When on sale (as they are,) these are the best, most comfortable jeans on the market. Lots of stretch. Has that undeniable, classic, dark-wash-denim look. Simple and unadorned with no unnecessary fading, whiskering, or goofy stitching. Something a lot of us wear a ton from September – May. The rinse, dark wash, is the ideal dark dark blue a lot of us look for in the cooler months.

Leather apparel is out, but it looks like some accessories are in. The 40% off is working on these at post time. Nubuck = suede with a crew-cut. Shorter nap, very matte, and something you’ll probably get plenty of use out of. Would look really good with a pair of those deep and dark Luxe Traveler Jeans.

Another leather item that has avoided being excluded. Lined with 100% cashmere. Made in Italy.

Moleskin is a brushed cotton fabric that does particularly well in fall and winter. BR has sourced theirs from Italy and it’s made with 99% cotton and 1% stretch. It has a soft, almost suede like texture to it. These are their traveler 5-pocket pants, only cozied up for the fall weather.

The same fabric as the brushed Traveler 5-pockets, only these are made in a standard chino-pocket layout (two slash up front, two welts in the rear). Oddly these run a bit cheaper than the 5 pockets. Anyway, while these aren’t suit-and-tie dressy, they can be dressed up more than the 5 pockets. Wear them with a sportcoat or sweater, some smart shoe or boots, and you’re ready for a nice Thanksgiving get-together or another upcoming holiday party.

A basic, but a really well-executed basic. Responsible Wool Standard certified. 100% merino from Italy.

And this season’s crewneck sweaters from BR. 100% merino from Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill.

Shown very top left of post as part of a full suit. Suggestion: If you’re in the market for a versatile navy blazer but don’t want to shell out for Spier, Suitsupply, or Bonobos, maybe consider this suit jacket as an alternative. “But it’s a suit jacket, won’t it look weird?” Probably not. And that’s because it’s made from (Italian) hopsack wool. That honey-comb like texture to hopsack makes the garment a little more casual. It’s really not much different than the famous Bonobos blazers, although this BR option does have a full lining. The matching trousers can be found here if you do want to make it a full suit.

Shown very top center of post. That looks, frankly, awesome. Secret agent heads to the mountains style. A quilted jacket/field jacket hybrid.

Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temp pants, but that’s preferred by many this time of year. More of a “true” chino feel to them, yet still engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

Camel colored flannel. Pretty handsome stuff. And while this one also has matching trousers, the jacket has patch pockets on the lower half. So it’ll look just like a sportcoat, if you so choose.

Full review here. Also available in gray, which would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways” posts. At 40% off, they’re a true steal. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, ta-da there’s your suit. Looks like the blue option might run a little lighter in shade depending on the light you’re wearing it in.

Lots of colors. 100% organic cotton, pre-washed for softness and that lived-in but not worn-out feel.

This is how you pull off the cardigan/polo mashup without looking like you’re wearing a bowling shirt. Keep it dark, avoid blocky contrasting stripes, and instead favor texture in the form of a ribbed knit.

In person shot above is a size medium on 5’10″/185. Great collars. 120s cotton poplin feels nice and smooth. Not stiff or scratchy. Wrinkles a lot in the wash, so have your iron and ironing board ready. Lots of colors too, including a gray as well as a medium blue that almost looks like chambray. Fit is their “Tailored Slim Fit” which has a little more room through the arms and back. But if you need something slimmer….

Here they be. These are their even-slimmer “true slim” option with darts at the back. White, light blue, pink.

For those who like the idea of a cable knit fisherman’s sweater, but want something a little more modern looking. Pretty cool that they slubbed a cotton/wool blend like that.

Dead simple. Just the way some of us prefer it. No trench-style belt or shoulder epaulets. That coat means business.

And now something more casual, with 100% less sleeves. The “potter’s clay” color shown above sure looks smart.

For those (amazing) thanksgivings that are friends, football, beer, turkey legs on the couch, and a long walk or throwing the football around after the meal.

One more from their new cooler weather suits collection. Also available in camel, but a full camel suit is a lot of camel. Now a gray flannel suit is all kinds of right on cold fall and winter days. And the trousers and jacket can easily be broken up and worn with different things, when you don’t feel like going full flannel suit.

Super classy when worn with the gray flannel suit, although some of us who run warmer than average even on the best of days would probably spend the entire time sweating bullets.

Textured jacquard fabric. 60% wool, 40% polyester. Equal parts classic and modern looking.

Fifteen colors available for the slim fit. Just three for the tapered. (Which are cheaper? Strange.) One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

Looks great. Not cheap. More double-knit thickness and softness.

A mid-weight layer for those in warmer climates or for layering. Lightly lined body, unlined sleeves.

100% merino in a jersey knit. Johnny collar (no buttons) to keep is sweater-y. Five colors to pick from.

The 40% off Banana Republic holiday preview sale is set to end Tuesday November 7th.