One Store, Five Outfits: Extra 20% off Banana Republic Sale Items

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits that we mostly mined from the just launched Extra 20% off Banana Republic Sale. Know that it’s a mix of regular sale and final sale stuff in that section. So if anything is tagged as final sale, that final sale item can’t be returned or exchanged. No code is needed here, and you don’t have to be a cardmember either. Discount should happen in your cart.

Outfit 1: Casual Cool, Black and Tan



BR: Rugged Slub Henley – $31.99 ($55),

Slim Spring Cords – $43.99 ($100),

Estampa Leather Belt – $55.99 ($90)

Tanner Suede Boots with crepe sole – $191.99 ($300)

(Sunski Astra Aviators – $98

Timex World Time 1972 Reissue 39mm – $179)



Outfit 2: Get those (summertime) blues!

BR: Untucked Chambray Shirt – $35.99 ($70),

Tapered Traveler Pants – $55.99 ($100),

Owen Suede Chukkas – $143.99 ($300),

Estampa Leather Belt – $55.99 ($90),

(Carfina Sunglasses – $36 (review in here),

Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style – $276.25)

Outfit 3: Weekend Coffee Date

BR: Harrington Cotton Jacket – $187.99 ($300),

Supima Cotton T-Shirt – $27.99 ($50),

Slim Core Temp Pants – $47.99 ($100)

Tanner Suede Boots with crepe sole – $191.99 ($300)

(GAP basic belt – $30ish,

J. Crew Sunglasses – $31.99 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($79.50),

Timex Scout -$41.99)

Outfit 4: Chinos Chukkas Polo



BR: Pique Polo – $31.99 ($60)

Slim Traveler Pants 2.0 – $67.99 ($110),

Owen Suede Chukkas – $143.99 ($300),

(J. Crew Sunglasses – $31.99 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($79.50),

Invicta 1953 Pro Diver Automatic – $109 w/ Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Black & Gunmetal 20mm – $36)

Made in the USA Flint and Tinder 365 Belt 2.0 – $85. (review here)



BR: Italian Linen/Wool Double Breasted Blazer – $279.99 ($450),

Fine Twill Dress Shirt – $35.99 ($99),

Tapered Fit Single Pleats Core Temp Pants – $44.99 ($148),

Vincent Suede Brogues – $135.99 ($275) (review here of the leather option)

Reversible Leather Belt – $75,

(Huckberry Walden Sunglasses – $44 ($99),

Orient Bambino Watch – $163)

The extra 20% off Banana Republic sale and final sale items promotion is set to run clear through Thursday July 20th. We’ll keep an eye on it to see if they restock with new goods between now and then.