The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – March 2019

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Over the last 2-3 years, Banana Republic has quietly gotten good at… everything. Or just about. Nobody’s perfect, but boy they’re close when it comes to casual, smart casual, and even much of their dressed up stuff for guys. And if you play your cards right (which I’m guessing you do, if you frequent this website), waiting for half off friends and family sales like the one they just ran can net you serious savings. Especially on stuff that’s usually excluded from other codes and promos, like core temp chinos, rapid movement denim, etc.

No they’re not cheap. Yes, most (all?) of these models can be had at more than a few gray-market dealers for about the same price (or maybe a little less). So why is it such a solid deal? Because Nordstrom still has their name behind these things. Which means unlike gray market dealers, you should be getting the full warranty from the manufacturer, and all the paper goodies that an authorized retailer will include with the watch.

Very smart from the Saddleback folks. Full review here.

The man knew how to rock a white short sleeve shirt and blue pants. Perfect for spring!

Nice work outta Ryan N. on the photo work here. That’s slim fit on the left, and straight fit on the right. Same Ryan, so, you can see how each fit falls a bit differently. Full review here. Great pants. Not cheap, but they’re really really good.

It seems like there’s even more options than ever before? Which seems odd. Especially since all you’ve been hearing about retail the last 10+ years is that “the middle ground is disappearing.”

You are not doomed to H&M if you’re on a seriously tight budget. You’ve got options. Like Target’s Goodfellow & Co. line, which seems to be getting measurably better with each passing season. It’s not all home runs though. Contributor Zach takes us through a great review of a bunch of new pieces from their warmer weather stuff, which just showed up in stores and online.

Ahhh spring. AKA, 13 weeks of flonase.

Just in time for the sun to come back out. Ray-Ban and Persols both got some run this month… because they were on sale. Not bad if you’re a fan of folding up your sunglasses and stashing them away when you head indoors.

