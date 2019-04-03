The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – March 2019

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…
Best Sale: Banana Republic 50% off Friends and Family (exp)
Over the last 2-3 years, Banana Republic has quietly gotten good at… everything. Or just about. Nobody’s perfect, but boy they’re close when it comes to casual, smart casual, and even much of their dressed up stuff for guys. And if you play your cards right (which I’m guessing you do, if you frequent this website), waiting for half off friends and family sales like the one they just ran can net you serious savings. Especially on stuff that’s usually excluded from other codes and promos, like core temp chinos, rapid movement denim, etc.
Best Individual Deal: Hamilton Automatics on sale at Nordy Rack
No they’re not cheap. Yes, most (all?) of these models can be had at more than a few gray-market dealers for about the same price (or maybe a little less). So why is it such a solid deal? Because Nordstrom still has their name behind these things. Which means unlike gray market dealers, you should be getting the full warranty from the manufacturer, and all the paper goodies that an authorized retailer will include with the watch.
Biggest New Addition to the Leather Goods Market: Saddleback Thirteener
Very smart from the Saddleback folks. Full review here.
Least Likely Style Hero: Homer J. Simpson
The man knew how to rock a white short sleeve shirt and blue pants. Perfect for spring!
Best Straight vs Slim Fit Photo Comparison: F&T 365 Pant
Nice work outta Ryan N. on the photo work here. That’s slim fit on the left, and straight fit on the right. Same Ryan, so, you can see how each fit falls a bit differently. Full review here. Great pants. Not cheap, but they’re really really good.
Most Wheelhouse Post: Best Dress Shoes under $200 of 2019
It seems like there’s even more options than ever before? Which seems odd. Especially since all you’ve been hearing about retail the last 10+ years is that “the middle ground is disappearing.”
Most useful post for those on a tight budget: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Spring/Summer line review
You are not doomed to H&M if you’re on a seriously tight budget. You’ve got options. Like Target’s Goodfellow & Co. line, which seems to be getting measurably better with each passing season. It’s not all home runs though. Contributor Zach takes us through a great review of a bunch of new pieces from their warmer weather stuff, which just showed up in stores and online.
Longest Playlist Song Title + Artist: The Claypool Lennon Delirium – “Blood and Rockets- Movement I, Saga of Jack Parsons – Movement II, Too the Moon”
Do you like falling down wikipedia holes? Here’s one, discovered thanks to that song. Bye.
Post that’ll most make you want to inhale pollen: Spring Temptation
Ahhh spring. AKA, 13 weeks of flonase.
Best extra-engineered accessory: Folding Sunglasses
Just in time for the sun to come back out. Ray-Ban and Persols both got some run this month… because they were on sale. Not bad if you’re a fan of folding up your sunglasses and stashing them away when you head indoors.
Critique that most proves the theory: Your April Fool’s Day Post Sucked
From the post: “If you think this post is a bunch of sour-puss no-fun nonsense? By definition, you’re almost certainly not as funny as you think you are. You’re welcome.”
From Twitter: “You think people want to hear your moralizing nonsense? By definition, your advice is almost certainly not as good as you think it is. You’re welcome.”
Dad?
Best Advice: 5 Most Important things I’ve learned over 10 years of Dappered
Or, it’s just moralizing nonsense. But it’s FREE moralizing nonsense!
Best Advice if you’re really worried about thinning hair: Take it all off.
Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.