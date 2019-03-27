Practical Jokes Suck. So does April Fools’ Day. Here’s why.

Practical jokes suck. They’re almost always perpetrated by the least funny, least clever, and most insecure of us, while those on the other side have to gracefully not respond, in-kind, or fall victim to the time vampires that are people who get off on violating reasonable senses of “trust” in the name of a selfish, one-sided laugh.

Funny requires surprise. Laughter is our biological way of mitigating said surprise. We show our teeth (smile) and make noise (laughter) as part of our body’s bio-chemical reaction to the unexpected.

Ha-ha! I didn’t see that coming. But here I am, ready to gnaw your face off if this surprise escalates into danger!

It’s evolution, baby.

And thus, comedy is really not that different than the horror genre. That’s why after the audience screams at a horror film, (surprise!) you often hear giggles.

But practical jokes short circuit the whole damn thing. The “funny” is not dependent on the creator. Instead, it’s dependent on:

A member of the audience being unaware that they’re part of a performance

The reaction (surprise, shock, confusion) of said member

The joke doesn’t make the reaction. The reaction MAKES the joke.

A good joke has to be smart enough that the audience knows humor is being unspooled in front of them, yet a moment of surprise is still achieved. That’s hard. Real hard. The audience is in on it, and thus, if you have to explain the punch-line/create an obvious reveal (APRIL FOOLS!) the joke doesn’t work. Practical jokes, such as April Fools’ Day jokes, require obvious reveals, and replace that social contract with a violation of trust. Yes I know that analysis sounds harsh, overly-serious, draconian, etc. But it’s true. Practical jokes are “The Boy who Cried Wolf.”

And we all know how that ended.

One of the reasons why Dappered works is trust. If we were to just recommend crap to make a buck, you guys would stop reading. So we don’t. We do our damndest to stay independent and to tell the truth. So while marketing departments of some seriously big brands are gonna send out emails & social media posts on Monday (April 1st) shilling invisible jeans, or shirts with no torsos (just sleeves!) or a new watch which looks suspiciously like a wearable sun dial…

To me? It all just seems like a big waste of time. And not that funny. Some of it is funny. Quite funny even. But not that funny.

I think on April First we’ll just keep to our regular schedule if that’s okay with the lot of you.

P.S.: If you think this post is a bunch of sour-puss no-fun nonsense? By definition, you’re almost certainly not as funny as you think you are. You’re welcome.

