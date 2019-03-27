Win it: The New Saddleback 13″ Thin Briefcase

Who said thirteen had to be an unlucky number? This might be one of Saddleback’s smartest moves yet. Take their legendary leather, superhero strong construction, and 100 year warranty… and package that all up in something lean and mean that will appeal to the minimalist, aerodynamic, on the-move-tastes of the (mainly younger) movers and shakers of the 21st century.

But as already stated, just because it’s a brief with our current century on its mind, doesn’t mean they’ve ditched that old-world quality.

The leather is still super thick, but with the pared down design a lot of bulk and some weight has been lost. Marine grade thread and copper rivets still reinforce everything and keep it all neat, tidy, and as close to indestructible as a consumer good can get. It’s still lined in pigskin, and it’s still thoughtfully designed.

The Thirteener is designed to carry a 13″ laptop, chargers, a reasonably sized tablet, and plenty more. That “more” is thanks to a good sized main interior compartment, the interior back panel pigskin pocket, two front pockets on the exterior (with the 2nd pocket being divided), and the slim backside exterior pocket for thinner stuff like newspapers, 8.5″ x 11″ printouts, etc. Actual dimensions are 14 ¼” W x 10” H x 2 ½” D.

The top grab handle keeps it professional, while the detachable shoulder strap is great for slinging over your shoulder and hauling-arse through the city streets, over a hill and/or a dale, or through the dark recesses of a subway station.

It is a Saddleback through and through, only in a smaller, leaner package compared to their previous briefcase designs.

Just launched. Available in Tobacco (shown in this post,) Dark Coffee Brown, Chestnut, and Black.

Enter here to win the Saddleback Thirteener in Tobacco shown in this post. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on 3/28/19. One entry per person. A huge thanks to Saddleback for sending along their newest design for review and giveaway!