Spring / Summer Temptation: New Affordable Men’s Style Arrivals for 2019

Spring/Summer 2019 – The Best Looking New Arrivals in Men’s Style

Those piles of parking lot snow should be starting to whither. Winter clearance events for retail are coming to an end. That means new, warm-weather arrivals are starting to show up in store, and online. Spring/Summer 2019 seems to feature more color, more patterns, more… more. But since this website bangs the drum for less is more, we’ll try and keep from getting too far out of control. Know that for many of these items, prices are sure to come down with sales & promos once the snow starts to melt.

Up there in price for sure, but Bonobos knows what they’re doing when it comes to these minimally lined, lightweight, wear it in everything from 10 degrees to 110 degrees sportcoats. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Totally unlined in the back. Hopsack, looser weave wool is nice and airy. Super easy to dress up or down. Available in slim or standard fits.

Well made, soft cotton, and plenty of colors to pick from. Part of our round up of what Target’s Goodfellow & Co line has to offer for the warmer weather. The cotton is lightweight but doesn’t feel cheap, and the color options are all pretty nice.

Nautical, seashore style without the “would you like to see my beach house?” price. 100m water resistance. Functional top bezel. (Yay!) Brass case so there should be some decent heft to it.

The stretchy, super comfy, mostly cotton EXPRESS performance polos have gotten the piped treatment for Spring 2019. Not bad at all. Spendy from the jump, but… this is EXPRESS. There’s always another 40% off train a comin’.

Good gracious, that’s something. Designed and assembled in Los Angeles. Has a Miyota heart beating inside. More than a couple dial colors to pick from. Inward sloping bezel. I’m a big fan of my own personal Avalon (that cushion case speaks to me) but this? This is a heck of a do-anything, all purpose, classic but not boring dive watch. *Note that they are currently taking $200, non refundable deposits for pre-orders. Remaining balance will be charged right before shipping, which is expected to be early April.

The Havana fit in linen or a linen blend is perfect for this time of year. Not ridiculously close to the body, but still tailored looking. There’s just enough room for ventilation and to breathe. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

I really like the “Nomad” line. I know the new ownership at AE has NOT done everything right. Far from it. But these are still Goodyear welted, still made in Port Washington WI, and they’re darn comfortable. Full review of their chukkas from this line can be found here.

Nordstrom is making a button down collar polo these days? Excellent. A little on the spendy side though. Slub fabric. From one of their younger leaning house brands, 1901. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

Excited about these, but they do have a drawback: The jackets are fully lined. So if you’re a super sweater of a man, then you might want to steer clear. Lined in Bemberg though, so it’ll breathe noticeably better than stuffy polyester lined suits. Lighter weight tropical wool does help too in the warmer months. And hey, thankfully they’re selling the pants as separate stand-alones if you just need some trousers.

Why GAP insists on calling these just “linen” khakis, when they’re 63% cotton and 37% linen, and most colors aren’t khaki, is beyond me. But I’m just some schmuck on the internet. Nice pants though.

Gray suede bucks. Perfect for warm weather, but you can even wear them in cooler temps with jeans. Does go up for 40% off codes with some regularity.

Y’know how a lot of fall/winter sportcoats can deftly walk that line between blazer and outerwear? That doesn’t happen all that often in spring. Until now. Also available in navy or gray. Ships and sold by Huckberry.

Oxford cloth is certainly a favorite warm weather fabric. Especially for shorts and pants. Thirty bucks doesn’t seem too bad, especially considering they ship fast and free thanks to the Prime service.

There are two kinds of people in this world. First, those that love Banana Republic’s smooth as glass, cotton, luxe touch fabric. And second, those who seem to shrink these damn things in the wash/dryer, and thus, HATE Banana Republic’s luxe touch fabric. If you are in the latter camp, don’t buy these.

Not all of J. Crew’s new spring arrivals look like they’ve fallen out of a norm-core lookbook. This jacket is loud but not tinnitus inducing. The top half of one of their newest “un-suits.” So unconstructed and unlined. Wearing it WITH the matching pants might cause some ringing in the ears.

Spendy, but purposefully built with “Grand.OS” technology that specifically helps deliver arch support. Arch support. In a retro styled sneaker. Imagine that. Currently efforting an in person and maybe a giveaway.

A true slim. Gonna be too slim for some. If you can go to Target and try several pairs on, you’ll probably be good to go. Size shown above is a 32×32.

Ayeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! But man. That price. Should come down quite a bit once it hits gray market dealers. IF it ever hits gray market dealers. And hey, it’s fun to dream, isn’t it?

These can be super dressed up or down. Worn with jeans when it’s cool to cold, with golf pants or even those performance wool trousers when it warms up a little. Come to think of it, those wool pants + one of these sweater polos would make a really smart (but maybe a little too retro) golfing outfit.

Whoooo spendy. But hey, if you’re out looking for some gray colorblock sneakers, here they be. Ships and returns free since it’s Suitsupply.

Cheap. True slim fit. Four colors to pick from and that pocket breaks up the large swatch of chest fabric just enough. Cotton/poly gives it some softness and a bit of a marled look.

Really nice. Not polarized, but the feel and finish is really quite impressive. Hits that rare mid-price-point between gas station garbage shades and super luxury sunglasses. Full review here.

So good. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here. Currently only offered in their Aiden Slim fit. Which leaves some of us in the athletic booty camp feeling a bit squeezed. But they’re stretchy enough that even if you are on team caboose, you still might find these to be a favorite.

Spring/Summer and boots don’t often go together. These do. Sandy suede color. Cheap. Ships and returns for free.

Serious potential here. Tons of colors, cheap, lightweight and slubbed. Casual due to that lightweight, slub fabric, but some of us dig that. Ships and returns free with Prime.

Will look great with chinos or shorts, and a t-shirt or short sleeve henley on a cool summer evening. Something to pack for those trips to the beach / lake.

Still handcrafted in Portugal. Not bad for $115. TONS of colors to pick from, and that familiar, low profile and nubby sole (and heel) of a true driving loafer.

From cotton chino to linen silk blends, Spier does warm weather seasonality really well. Of course, they do cold weather seasonality really well too, but, wear one of their tweed numbers in the summer heat and you might end up in a puddle of your own sweat. Anyway, back to the warm weather sportcoats. Lots of fabric options. Lots of colors. Lots of patterns and textures too.

The buttons are inspired by fisherman’s/sailor sweaters from the past. They used to have higher necks on them, and the buttons would help guys at sea button them all the way up to keep the sea spray out, but could be unbuttoned later for on/off. Price above reflects a pretty standard 40% off discount.

Travel season is coming up fast. And honestly, not a bad price for an all nubuck leather duffel.

A favorite. Shown above is last year’s shirt-collar version, but you get the idea. A deep-ish, three button placket, and button down collar points = a polo collar that’s smart and in control. Not one that’s curling and flopping about as the day wears on.

A total splurge, and twice as expensive as Stan Smiths, but Gustin knows what they’re doing when it comes to making quality products for a fair price. The catch? It’s a pre-order system, so you’ll have to be patient. Italian Nappa leather. Cream Margom Sole. Lined in Calfskin.

Again, oxford cloth shorts and pants are quite appreciated when it heats up. Yes, since they’re all cotton they tend to soak up and hold onto moisture. But they’re just so light and airy that unless you sweat like a beast, you should be okay. Depending on the temp and humidity of course.

For those who prefer their polos 100% cotton with great buttons and a collar that won’t stray. More than a few color options to pick from.

Because jeans are about to get kinda hot. These? Not so much. Perfectly weighted and stretch infused cotton 5-pockets designed specifically for year round wear. Full review here in case you missed it.

Made in Canada, Italian cotton fine cord with a touch of stretch. An investment, but it has a lot of things going for it.

Side tabs! Feel free to ditch that heavy leather belt (or heck, even a lightweight belt) in favor of side tabs. 55% Cotton / 45% linen blend fabric. Sharp as hell. Lots of colors.

Available in either stretch cotton (as shown above) or a cotton/linen blend. Nice to see that despite all the turmoil, J. Crew is still making these popular “un-suits” for the spring and summer months. Multiple colors available too. Full review here.

Love the knit tie thing but don’t like the “it’s hip to be square” blunted end of most? Then TheTieBars limited run of tip-knit ties are your jam. Still just twenty five bucks. Knit silk, and finished with a more pleasing to the eye (to some) point.

Yes you can wear boots in warmer weather. Just favor less clunk, and more suede. And that applies here. Full review can be found this way.

98% wool and 2% lycra in a couple of spring-appropriate shades. Still half canvas. Still one of the best values in the suiting business.

More travel gear here. WP Standard is the real deal. And while $400 is no small amount of money, the look and feel of their leather, not to mention the smart construction, really is something else.

A lightweight, almost suiting-fabric 3-season raincoat is pretty much ideal. It ain’t cheap, but ideal rarely is. 80% wool and 20% poly. Fabric is from Italy. Ships and returns for free being that it’s Suitsupply.

A Bonobos tech pant that doesn’t start north of $150? Be still. My heart. Anyway, still a splurge, but try the code ECLIPSE20 at checkout for 20% off. All poly/nylon blend here. So don’t be shocked if they “swish swish” when you walk.

The heavier sweaters from winter might be stashed in cedar for the time being, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need a sweater or two around the house for when it unexpectedly cools off. Should go on sale with the frequent codes and promos that J. Crew runs.

From their affordable, but still pretty nice house brand. Should look quite good with all manners of lightweight suiting.

Price above reflects a 40% off discount, but do know that these suit separates get excluded quite a bit. Once upon a time BR would take an otherwise nice, airy, 100% linen suit like this… and fully line the jacket. But not anymore! Someone got in the ear of whoever was in charge of suit construction and said “hey, it sorta defeats the purpose of an airy, breathable summer suit, to fully line the jacket.” Sweat city people. But not here. This is the way to do it. Just butterfly lined in the back. True slim fit.

I mean… it’s possible of course. But. Well. YOU FIRST.

Did we miss something warm-weather specific that should have made this list? Send those tips into: joe@dappered.com.