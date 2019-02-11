Win It: The WP Standard Zip Top Briefcase

Gone are the days of the “Greed is Good” style of hard sided attache. They’re stuffy and pretentious and all sorts of Alex P. Keaton. Backpacks, despite making a big comeback, are still seen as not the most mature option for carrying stuff into a workplace. There’s a lot of room between attache and backpack. Yet a lot of brands screw up their attempts to fill that hole.

WP Standard’s zip top brief does not screw it up. It is all kinds of right. And all types of worker bees, from the super creative to the suit-and-tie-types, would feel great carrying this thing in and out of their particular hive.

It’s made in the “leather town” of Leon, Mexico from gorgeous, full-grain vegetable tanned leather that’s pliable, has a beautiful depth to the color, and is thick without being anchor heavy. At 17″ long, 10″ tall and 5″ thick, it’s got plenty of room but still has unique, almost compact looking proportions. (I’m thinking it’s that 17″ x 10″ ratio, but still with a good amount of width at 5″.)

The curved corners are soft but sturdy. It stands up just fine on it’s own, and avoids that flop/implosion that weaker bags sometimes suffer from. Stitching is great, Talon zipper and muted hardware look and work terrific, and the thing even smells good.

It’s a bit more refined by way of not having a zillion pockets hanging off it (just two outside pockets) and/or using technical materials like ballistic nylon. It’s simple, classy, approachable yet drool-worthy. And the price isn’t half bad either. It also comes with WP Standard’s quick and to the point guarantee: “If it breaks, we’ll fix it.”

Available in either the dark brown shown in this post, or a lighter, good luck not getting noticed shade of tan. Ships for free since free shipping kicks in at $75, and returns are free as well.

