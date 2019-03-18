In Review: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Spring 2019

About the Author: Zach S. is an expedition and product/lifestyle photographer from Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and a graduate of The United States Military Academy Preparatory School. When he’s not doing photography, he’s writing and working towards his goal of becoming a Marine Aviator. Click here for Zach’s 5 Favorites. BIG thanks to Zach’s wife Marietta for helping out with the photos for this post!

Target’s Goodfellow & Co. line is coming up on two years old, and so far? It’s good. Quite good. More-than-good if you hit on a piece that fits you just right off the rack. (The one issue they seem to have is that there’s a bit of a jump/space between the ballpark Small, Medium, Large, etc.) And since you guys seemed to appreciate the look at their fall/winter collection, we took some of their new spring line for a spin. Spring is right around the corner now, and so it’s time to start getting your outfits ready for the sunlight and warmer weather. Note that I’m 6’0″ / 180lbs, and everything below is a size medium unless otherwise noted.

This is a well made shirt. The cotton is soft, and the buttons seem to be sewn on well. There’s not a whole lot to say about it other than it fits true to size and I’m considering buying three or four of them for this summer. The cotton is lightweight but doesn’t feel cheap, and the color options are all pretty nice

This was the item I was looking most forward to testing, as I have the equivalent Levi trucker jacket in a nearly identical color. Honestly, I like Target’s jacket better. The canvas feels nicer than a denim trucker, and the quality is pretty great. The overall feel is similar to the “firehose coats” that places like Duluth Trading sell. If you’re worried about it being too warm for spring due to the “flannel” lining, don’t be. It’s barely there. The jacket fit true to size (I’m 6’1” tall and 175lbs and wear a medium) and the sleeves were a good length, which can be problematic with some brands. It’s nice how it is, but if I had a spare weekend I’d wax the canvas, which I think would make this jacket look even cooler.

A similar story to the henley, albeit a bit more casual. The quality on this one seems a little bit lower — some of the stitching was loose on the one I tried on. Fit wise, I’d say if you plan on wearing this as an undershirt or just prefer a closer fit, I’d go a size or two down. As you can see it’s a little boxy on my frame, but I’m pretty lean and this is pre-wash. Maybe it’d shrink up a bit. That all said, this shirt was very comfortable under both the trucker jacket and the bomber jacket.

This is an awesome shirt! I love microprint patterns on long sleeve shirts, so I liked this one before I even saw it. My go-to casual button-ups are the poplin shirts from Denim and Flower (a Marshalls store brand), and this shirt compares very much in quality to those. The fabric is crisp and light, and I can certainly see myself wearing this in the summer with the sleeves cuffed. If you’re planning on wearing it untucked, buy it true to size, but if your job requires you to tuck, I’d buy a size larger and shrink it. The tails are pretty short

Wow these are a true slim. Buy 2-3 inches larger than what you normally wear. These pants look nice, but if you have literally any thigh muscles, plan on going up a few sizes. The quality of these pants is good, but they squeeze me in all the wrong places and constantly felt like the seams inside the thighs were going to burst. If you can go to Target and try several pairs on, you’ll probably be good to go, but I’d advise against ordering these online. Size shown above is a 32×32

I’m not sure why Target calls this a bomber jacket on their site. Because it’s not. It’s clearly modeled off of a field jacket, based on the collar and the pockets. Either way, I liked it. It fits slightly large, so if you needed to slim down your look, I’d go a size down. It’s relatively water resistant, so this would make a great jacket for an office commute or even a weekend jaunt with friends. The jacket is thin enough to wear on warm days, but it was chilly when I was testing it, and it keeps out the wind well enough.

I actually wear the Goodfellow Slim-Straight jeans as my everyday jeans, so I was curious to see how these were in comparison. They almost don’t feel like denim (despite the tag saying they’re 98% cotton and 2% spandex). The color was a bit blue-green, and they stretch. A lot. Almost like a pair of leggings. Fit wise, these are true to size, but I’d suggest the Slim-Straight ones instead of these, as the SS seem to be much sturdier and cut nicer than these. Overall I’d say these just feel too odd, to me, to wear on any sort of regular basis. Size shown above is also a 32×32.

Everyone needs a pair of clean white sneakers, and while not the nicest or highest quality, these can definitely fill in if you find yourself in a pinch. But… despite being canvas, I didn’t really feel that these allow my feet to breathe very well. So in the summer? That could be troublesome. If you plan on wearing these often/for long stretches/in the heat, I’d consider shopping around. Sizing seemed true at least.

Have you recently picked up something new from Target's Goodfellow & Co. line that wasn't mentioned here? Were you impressed?