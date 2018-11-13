In Review: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Fall / Winter 2018

About the Author: Zach S. is an expedition and product/lifestyle photographer from Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and a graduate of The United States Military Academy Preparatory School. When he’s not doing photography, he’s writing and working towards his goal of becoming a Marine Aviator. Click here for Zach’s 5 Favorites.

As some of you may know, Target is home to a newish store brand called Goodfellow & Co. Unlike a lot of budget store brands, G&C actually has quite a lot of good-looking clothes to choose from, and their new cold weather stuff is particularly worthy of note. Below are some of that collection that we tested out for you. Note that I’m 6’0″ / 180lbs, and everything below is a size medium unless otherwise noted.

This was the most expensive item tested, and also is probably the nicest. The coat feels high quality and is cut very well. I’m six feet tall and weigh about 180 pounds, and I was very comfortable in the medium. The 46% Wool, 51% Polyester, 3% Other fabric is warm but not itchy, and the whole coat is sewn very well. The color is neutral and handsome, and the only odd thing is that it uses nautical themed / anchor stamped buttons. If it was navy or black, I’d understand, but with the green, it raised my eyebrows.

This is probably my least favorite item on the list. I chose the medium size, and while it fits me perfectly in the shoulders, waist, and chest, the sleeves are short. Any type of stretching or reaching causes them to slide about 3 inches up my arms, which seems like a bad design on something to wear while doing chores. Unless you have short arms, I’d suggest going up a size. The material itself seems durable enough, and is reminiscent of an unlined Dickies jacket.

I like this sweater a lot. It’s a cotton blend, not wool, so it won’t irritate you if you’re allergic, and it’s actually pretty warm. The high collar does a great job of keeping out the chills. In terms of style, it fits really well and is great for adding some style to your winter wardrobe. I’d consider owning this in several colors. Too bad they only make it in the gray shown here as well as a medium blue.

This is a great piece, and one I’ve been wearing almost daily around my house and in the library. I prefer thick, baggy cardigans, so I went up a size and ordered a large. It fits just like I like my cardigans to, and has ample pocket space for a small notebook and pen. Just like the pullover sweater, it’s made of a cotton blend (60% cotton / 40% nylon) rather than wool, so it’s very smooth and not at all itchy.

Henleys are great shirts. The buttons really help to make them look a little more stylish than a normal long sleeve shirt, and allow you to decide how restrictive the neckline is. This one is a good medium weight and seems well put together. Fit is nice as well. Fabric is 55% Cotton, 45% Polyester, and plenty will like that deeper, 4 button placket.

This is basically Target’s non-wool attempt at a fisherman’s sweater. Up close you can tell it isn’t wool, which isn’t ideal since most Fisherman’s sweaters are wool, but it’s still a really nice sweater. Fabric is 60% cotton and 40% nylon. Even in a medium, it’s a little baggy, and so it would make a great layering piece. I can easily see myself wearing this thing over a flannel button-down or a long sleeve collared shirt.

And now, a couple of items that have already been mentioned in previous Dappered posts. No, the 64% wool, 31% poly, 5% “other” fabric isn’t the most luxurious stuff. But I’ve certainly felt worse at a much higher price. It’s not bad. Not bad at all. All polyester lining. Made in Vietnam. Does go on sale too. Size shown above is a large on Joe, who is 5’10” / 195. Warmer feeling than the UNIQLO wool/cashmere topcoat, but not super insulated.

A superb value according to our resident Denim Head. In his words: “Fabric is a rigid 14oz 100% cotton denim. Slightly heavier than your average pair of Levi’s 501s, the Goodfellow & Co. denim feels dense and slightly starchy. While they were comfortable right away for me, you may need to break them in for a week or two before you love them.” Size shown above is a 32×32 on Adam who happens to be 6’0″ / 180lb.

Have you recently picked up something from Target’s Goodfellow & Co. line that wasn’t mentioned here? Were you impressed? Send those tips into joe@dappered.com. Big thanks to Zach’s wife Marietta for helping out with the photos!