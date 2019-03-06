Banana Republic Friends & Family: 50% off almost no BR merchandise exclusions

Check your inbox. Many (most?) frequent BR customers should get a personalized code for the big half off (30% off leather, suede, silk, and cashmere apparel) BR Friends and Family deal that just launched. If not? Then, if you so choose, get to texting FAMILY to 89532, and you’ll get one sent back to you. Do know that you’re certainly gonna be opted into their promo texts by doing so though.

It’s as good as it gets for BR. And it’s especially good for those items that are almost always excluded. Sale stuff is out this time. Has to be full price. If you go over $100, use the code BRSHIP for Free 2-3 Day Shipping. Cardmembers can use BRCARD at checkout for an extra 10% off.

Really, really… (wait for it) really good. Often excluded. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here. Lordy please make em’ in an athletic tapered, because they’re currently just offered in slim, and my box jumping caboose is about to be too much milkshake for this particular yard.

89% cotton, 8% poly, 3% stretch. Basically the same fabric blend that makes up their Rapid Movement Chinos, only cut and sewn into a smart looking sportcoat.

Nice enough that they even impressed our resident fancy-shoe (think Aldens and above) expert. Full review here. Two colors of suede to pick from.

Some of us love these things. Love em’. Some of us HATE these things because for whatever reason, they shrink in the wash. I, personally, haven’t had that issue. But PLENTY of people have. So if you have a tendency to shrink stuff in the wash? Or you’re limited to a laundromat where your options are hot, hotter, or nuclear? Steer clear.

I haven’t seen these in person yet, but I’m gonna take an educated guess and say that you could do a lot worse for eighty bucks. True oxford style lacing, simple cap toe, shape seems conservative without being stumpy. Not bad for those on a serious budget. Got a pair on the way for an in person.

I’m interested. It’s a wool/poly blend (just about 50/50) that’s been engineered to be lightweight, breathable, and durable. Also, the use of an athletic pant is helpful for those of us on team leg day.

The buttons are from fishermans/sailor sweaters from the past. They used to have higher necks on them, and the buttons would help guys at sea button them all the way up to keep the sea spray out, but could be unbuttoned later for on/off.

84% cotton, 14% modal, 2% spandex. Lots of potential here. Wear with jeans now and lightweight chinos or linen pants later on. Cotton/Modal/Spandex blend. Just half lined in the back. Could be a real winner.

Obligatory mention because they’re often excluded. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 33×30 tapered fit in rinse. Enormous fan of these.

Once upon a time BR would take an otherwise nice, airy, 100% linen suit like this… and fully line the jacket. But not anymore! Someone got in the ear of whoever was in charge of suit construction and said “hey, it sorta defeats the purpose of an airy, breathable summer suit, to fully line the jacket.” Sweat city people. But not here. This is the way to do it. Just butterfly lined in the back. True slim fit. Want just the jacket? That’ll be $149 thanks to the half off discount.

Favorite pants that are usually excluded. 4.8/5 stars after over 1300 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

Springy. Summery even. Sure you could wear em’ now too. Just make sure it’s not on a day that’s supposed to be too wet, muddy, sloppy, etc.

All cotton. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henelys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts.

NOT the same as the core temp chinos. More of a true chino. A little thicker, but not brick thick. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Tons of colors and fits. Very well reviewed.

Lotsa Dappered stereotypes here. Now, that said, I’m not a big crepe sole guy. Seems to limit the shoe to almost all casual use. And that said, these look pretty darn sharp.

Banana Republic’s linen/silk blend is fantastic. No, it’s not cashmere soft, but that’s the point. Sweaters like this are supposed to have some texture. Texture that feels cool next to your skin, instead of spongy and gross like many a lightweight cotton or cotton/cashmere (what a waste of cashmere) sweater. 55% silk, 45% linen. The linen makes it airy and crisp, while the silk keeps the fabric feeling strong. Perfect for spring and excellent to have on hand for summer nights.

All hail the swazer! Or, not as the case may be. But that’s okay. Different folks, different strokes, etc. Extremely versatile, super comfortable, and does a lot of things right.

Banana Republic does a lot of things well. One of those things is outerwear. And just about every year, they release their version of the classic trench coat. All the details you’d expect, and a mid-thigh length that thankfully avoids that “flasher” look super long trench coats can carry with them. Fabric makeup should keep you dry: 66% polyester/nylon blend, 22% polyester, 12% cotton.

Fun without being dumb. Like this website! Oh who are we kidding, we’re plenty dumb.

Another new classic from BR. Can a new classic be inspired by the success of the J. Crew Nike Killshot? I don’t see why not. White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

Got a warm weather wedding coming up? Or just looking to up your sportcoat game during spring/summer? This should do nicely. Just half lined in the back. Nifty.

MMMMMMMmmmm. Waffles.

BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Two fits to pick from. I do find the stand alone product shots for these mens pants to be a little odd. That waist to pant length ratio looks like something only Gisele Bundchen could wear. Like, cut the inseam, sew the two legs together, and you’ve got what one of my pant legs would look like.

Affordable brogue bluchers. So… certainly leaning more smart casual than dressed up. But at a laid back summer wedding? Or a derby party? They’d look great with that cool gray linen suit.

While some other brands are cutting back on the quality of their fabrics, or, starting to do blends, BR is thankfully sticking to their outstanding Italian Extra Fine Merino wool. Basics of course, but these are really nice basics. NOW… that all said, UNIQLO is still cheaper. Thinner (still strong, not wimpy), but cheaper.

A basic, affordable, rugged shirt jacket in BR’s soft and stretchy Rapid Movement blend: 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% spandex.

Way, way better looking than some reusable grocery bag. Plus much more sturdy. You can haul heavy stuff in these things. Great for stashing in the trunk of your car and/or using it as an extra, “oh just throw all that junk in the same bag” getaway container. Has a zip top too in case you need to keep something out of the elements. Not small. Big. Lots of color options too.

Not cheap, but, lightweight without feeling flimsy, and engineered to be comfortable and to wick moisture. So good for those of us who might sweat a bit when a little cortisol dump hits our brains. Two small patterns here. One trendy, one timeless.

A new, springtime arrival that can probably see some use now as long as you’re layered up. All cotton chambray. Just half lined in the back. Center vent in the rear.

The legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Basic, good looking chukkas that are noticeably sleeker than a crepe soled desert boot. Something you can dress up a bit.

Retro and then some. A little too retro for those of us that like to stick to classic court style kicks, but plenty will find nice places for these in their wardrobe.

The field jacket has firmly entrenched itself in Men’s style. More entrenched than even a trench one could say.

These can be super dressed up or down. Worn with jeans when it’s cool to cold, with golf pants or even those performance wool trousers when it warms up a little. Come to think of it, those wool pants + one of these sweater polos would make a really smart (but maybe a little too retro) golfing outfit.

Ted? You gotta land this plane Ted.

Don’t forget to use the code BRSHIP if your order is over $100 for free 2-day shipping. Also, cardmembers, don’t forget to use BRCARD at checkout for your everyday extra 10% off.