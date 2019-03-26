Style Scenario: Smart-Casual Spring (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring has just about sprung for everyone. Here’s one way to welcome the warmer weather and the sunshine, without going full Bermuda shorts and flip flops. Plus, not a single item in the scenario below will run you more than $100. If the outfit looks slightly familiar, that’s because it is. WHOO-HOO!

The Pants: Old Navy Straight Built-In Flex Ultimate Pants in Dark Navy – $31.49 ($44.99). Something to switch to and let the jeans rest for a bit. 97% cotton and 3% spandex. Extremely well reviewed. Bit of textured look to the weave. Straight fit for a little more air flow. Often on sale.

The Belt: Old Navy Stretch-Canvas Belt for Men – $11.17 ($19.99). More Old Navy. A mixed media belt that doesn’t get too loud, but still offers a bit of contrast and comfort.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury TW2R70900 – $89.97. Remember the Timex Red Wing? This isn’t that, but it’s awfully close. And just under $90. From their Waterbury line.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Polarized Dark Tortoise Sunglasses – $78. Really impressed with these. Very good finish to them and the materials feel great. Polarized lenses on this particular pair.

The Shirt: Amazon Goodthreads Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt in Anchor – $25. A small, subtle but still noticeable print. Springy. And proof that a short sleeve button down can, in fact, look good. Just get your fit right, and a small pattern helps.

The Card Case: Banana Republic Blocked Card Case in Bosco Green – $17.39 w/ GIFT ($28.99). Slimming down the every day carry helps when it starts to heat up. Now’s not a bad time to look at the clutter your wallet collected during the cold months, and consider swapping out that billfold for something a little slimmer.

The Chukkas: Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukkas in Taupe – $74.99. Hopefully the “distressed” part of the “taupe distressed” isn’t too obnoxious. Nice price for a dependable pair of lighter suede chukkas.

The Socks: TheTieBar Navy Crab Socks – $8.00. “Avoid the Clap – Jimmy Dugan. Wowwwwwww!“