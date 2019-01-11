Best Posts of 2018 – Spring Fling and a Mixed Bag

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2018, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2018. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Hey, you know what’s less than 3 months away? The first day of spring. For those of you that would choose warm weather over cold, and prefer fewer layers, let this bring you some solace. We’ll be able to use the advice in this post before you know it.

And to put a little more pep in your winter doldrums step, this Style Scenario was assembled utilizing picks from Spring Temptation: New Affordable Men’s Style Arrivals for 2018. We also put together a Middle Ground and Dressed Up look from the same batch of goods. Snow may still be flying, but we’ll be seeing spring retail arrivals before we know it.

If imitation is the best form of flattery, we were pretty flattered around these parts when a group of guys on Threads decided to create a Stereotypical Dappered Look Day. As can be seen on the WIWT thread, several readers dressed the part, and even found (or built) brick walls to pose in front of. We thought that was pretty damn cool.

Over the years Dappered has reviewed a lot of offerings in the affordable men’s style arena, and 2018 saw the addition of several reviews, including the Target Goodfellow Keanu single monk (as seen above), selvedge denim from Amazon, a Timex x Todd Snyder collaboration, the Flight Bag from Saddleback, and more. We hope you guys find these reviews informative, and if you ever have an idea for a review send an email to joe@dappered.com.

Leave it to Joe to find existential meaning in one small bag of buttons.

The best part about this Style Scenario was that some guys on social media actually thought we were serious about this. You know who you are.

That wraps it up fellas. Once again, thank you so much for your readership of this site. Uncle Dappered wants you to know that without you he’d feel as useless as a button relegated to a bag of eternal inertia. Or something.