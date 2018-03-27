Spring Temptation: New Affordable Men’s Style Arrivals for 2018

Spring 2018 – The Best Looking New Arrivals in Men’s Style

Those piles of parking lot snow should be starting to whither. Winter clearance events for retail are coming to an end. That means new, warm-weather arrivals are starting to show up in store, and online. Spring 2018 seems to feature lots of classic basics that are versatile and built for the warm weather. Some prints and patterns for sure, if you wanna get loud, but there’s also a lot of options if you want to keep it subtle. Also, the use of technology and a focus on comfort (think wicking fabrics that have lots of stretch) are continuing to be a focus in men’s style. And that’s good, especially during the warmer months. Know that for many of these items, prices are sure to come down with sales & promos once the snow starts to melt.

Spier’s latest spring arrivals are in and ready to ship, and man there are some tempting pieces in there. Made from Italian milled wool/linen blend fabrics, these things are half canvas, have unpadded shoulders, and are just 1/4 lined through the back. Perfect for the warmer spring, summer, and early fall months. As always, your first suit or sportcoat at Spier comes with free returns, in case it doesn’t work out. As is the case with their suits and sportcoats, both the plaid and blue shown here are also available in a more generous, athletic cut, contemporary fit.

Inexpensive, comfortable, and ships and returns free since it’s a Nordstrom product. One of their younger leaning house brands. A nice way to do the summer buck thing without diving fully into white shoes (although they do have bright, off-white options too if you’re a traditionalist).

Italian linen and silk combine for an easy to wear with just about anything, lighter brown herringbone sportcoat. Just half lined in the back. Ludlow fit, and easy to tailor non-functioning buttons at the cuffs.

Has that retro thing going for it that so many Todd Snyder x Timex watches seem to have, yet this is a mainline Timex so it doesn’t have the T.S. mark up. Fingers crossed it hits Amazon and thus, gets a hefty discount. 40mm diameter should be wearable by most. Aluminum case means it should be noticeably lighter in weight than other watches.

One of the best bargains in lightweight, comfortable, spring and summer pants. Oxford cloth is nice and airy. Not super thick or stiff. Available in slim or straight fits.

Made in Portugal from super soft suede. Four colors to pick from. Traditional, nubby grip meant to make working the pedals easier. Ships and returns for free.

A warning here fellas. I’ve read that some of you have given up on BR’s icy smooth, luxe touch fabric because they shrink like crazy in the wash. I can’t say I’ve had that issue myself, but I’m also lucky enough to have a pretty good washer and dryer, in my place, with lots of different settings/temperatures. I wash and dry mine, and haven’t had an issue. But the shrinking problem seems to be relatively wide spread. Now, if you can dodge that trouble, they’re awesome polos. Incredible fabric. Great retro piping here. And often had for $30 or less with sales and codes.

100% linen exterior, completely unlined back, and cut in their trim but not overly tight Thompson silhouette. Dual vents in the rear. Easy to tailor non functioning cuff buttons. Goes on sale often.

Anyone else getting the itch to get in the car and head somewhere for a long weekend? Good to see that these are back. A super reasonably priced, collapsable, canvas weekender for quick trips out of town. No shoulder strap here, and the metal frame doesn’t work great for getting on a plane, so use it for road trips.

A total splurge, and more than twice as expensive as Stan Smiths, but Gustin knows what they’re doing when it comes to making quality products for a fair price. The catch? It’s a pre-order system, so you’ll have to be patient. Italian Nappa leather. Cream Margom Sole. Lined in Calfskin.

It’s not a polo, but it’s not a t-shirt either. Right in between. A 100% cotton, short sleeve henley, washed for softness. And those stripes are perfect for spring/summer. The price is awfully nice too.

And almost half and half linen cotton blend should make for airy, but not transparent chinos. Lots of colors to pick from, and those wide stripes are a nice departure from the norm.

One of the overall winners of the season. J. Crew took their highly successful Portuguese Linen/Cotton sportcoats from last year, and turned them into super breezy, dressed down suits. All for well under $300. Multiple colors available too. Full review here.

The latest addition to Orient’s Bambino lineup. Still has that domed case and classic good looks. And… gotta admit, I’m not a big open heart/cutout fan, but they really executed this one well. Looks terrific. Lots of colors including that all blue model shown above. Code is good for 30% off, but these should be up for more than 30% off when they run specific sales.

Getting that Armour-Lux style without the high price. Cotton/Rayon blend here. Traditional blue and white stripes, plus the shoulder buttons. Another alternative to wearing a hoodie.

There are two kinds of people in this world. You either LOVE wholecuts (a shoe where the upper is made of one single piece of leather), or you despise them and think they look like clown shoes. I’m the former. I love ’em. And even I will accept that in static photos, such as the one above, they can look a little Bozo-like. But in person? They are lean, mean, and sexy as hell. Yet again, they ain’t for everyone.

Serious retro vibes here, without taking too much cash out of your wallet. Looks like a polo but wears/drapes like a sweater. Because it is a sweater. A lightweight, short sleeve sweater.

The Havana fit in linen or a linen blend is perfect for this time of year. Not ridiculously close to the body, but still tailored looking. There’s just enough room for ventilation and to breathe. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

Huge fan of this design. Solid colored swims shorts with throw-back piping. Mesh liner inside to keep the pieces and the parts from making a run for it. No diaper-like elastic waist, but instead a cinch-able string waist. Not cheap, but most decent, attractive swim trunks aren’t. Tons of colors available.

Wool is a superior fabric in any condition. Even the dead of summer. You just have to pick the right kind of wool. Tropical, cool, airy, and crisp, these Italian wool trousers are perfect for spring and summer. Plus, you can ditch the heavy leather around your waist thanks to those side tabs. Multiple colors and fits to pick from.

Up there in price for sure, but Bonobos knows what they’re doing when it comes to these minimally lined, lightweight, wear it in everything from 10 degrees to 110 degrees sportcoats. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Totally unlined in the back. Hopsack, looser weave wool is nice and airy. Super easy to dress up or down. Available in slim or standard fits.

Looks like they’re sticking with shirting fabric for the collars this year, as opposed to the same fabric that the body is made out of, as they have done in the past? Still. A lot of us like these things. A lot.

Man that coat is something. 80% wool / 20% poly by Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. Removable hood. Taped seams and a broad collar. Proof that simplicity really can be something else.

Expensive since it’s Bonobos, but they really do know their fits. Lots of colors to pick from, and a noticeably lighter/more airy weight to the crisp cotton. These are the summerweights that every one else tries to copy. And for good reason.

Allen Edmonds is pushing these things as go-anywhere, do anything, more comfortable than most chukkas. Out of the box they’re supposedly lightweight, have a weather resistant suede upper from C.F. Stead, and should provide plenty of cushioning. Efforting an in person with these, but if what they say is true, these could be very, very nice for summertime chinos/chukkas/polos outfits. Made in Port Washington, Wisconsin.

Spendy as all get-out, but could be worth the mega splurge if you’re a fan of the well made, knit-sportcoat thing. Each is a knit fabric with barely-there construction. Wool/cotton for the grey, and linen for the blue. Just yolk lined for each. Available in more precise chest sizes, and not the ballpark S/M/L. The one review on the Grey is… unkind. But that has to do with fit not fabric or quality. And the reviewer in question is not a normal size. Wondering if he got a mislabeled one?

Steve McQueen looks without the Persol upcharge. Amber acetate frames with blue lenses.

Everything you want and nothing you don’t. It’s amazing how good a basic, not too fussy, mid thigh mac can look. Young or old, it’s a great staple to have on hand. 70% cotton and 30% nylon here. Chambray trim details.

First, the bad news. It looks like Goodfellow & Co. killed off the old oxford cloth Merona club shorts. That’s not good news for those of us that loved those things. Second, the replacements aren’t half bad. Available in a good-on-most 9″ inseam, or, 10.5″ for the more traditional types.

Not bad if you live in the south, or, somewhere hot and sticky enough that seersucker isn’t seen as something antiquated. This is pincord though, so, a little crisper than wrinkly seersucker. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. Looks to be unlined in the back too. There’s real potential here. Tailored fit shown above. Both the coat and pants are available in their traditional fit.

Love Todd Snyder, but this is a perfect example of how spendy stuff can be at the start of the season. Half a grand is a big ask for a lot of us. Made in Canada though, so, that’ll appeal to many. And the unconstructed nature + medium blue shade should = easy wearin’. But yeah, paging J. Crew. J. Crew, please pick up the white courtesy phone. And once you do, please tell us what happened to your Caspian Sea colored Italian cotton sportcoat that so many of us loved?

There’s some high-end fashion label that makes off-white colored chelseas that dudes who spend tons of time on message boards go ga-ga over, but frankly I can’t remember the name of that brand because: A. They’re incredibly expensive, and B. for some reason their point of differentiation is to print, in gold lettering, a serial number or a size or something on the outside of the boots heel. It seems… weird. Anyway, Huckberry has these made in Italy chelseas for a hell of a lot less. So yeah. Yahtzee.

Certainly wish it was wool, like the Suitsupply, but cotton will do here as long as it sticks at this price (or lower) for a bit. Water resistant. Fully lined.

Nordstrom does it once again. As Allen Edmonds increases their prices, Nordstrom continues to be a place to go and find quality made footwear for under $200. Almost certainly Blake stitched and not Goodyear welted, and a little sleeker than most AEs, but still. Made in Italy. Not bad.

Half canvas. Bemberg lined. Easy to tailor sleeves thanks to the non functioning cuffs. Timeless lapels. Details like that curved chest pocket. Spier & Mackay continues to be one of, if not the best bang for the buck suit maker out there. And they make seasonal shades like this pale, almost dove grey? Not bad. Also available in their more generous contemporary fit. Invited to a spring or summer wedding where there might be some dancing outdoors at dusk? Wear this and you just might knock your date’s socks off (or, knock the socks off someone in the wedding party who made the mistake of turning you down all those years back). They say living well is the best revenge. And revenge is a dish best served while well dressed.

Love the knit tie thing but don’t like the “it’s hip to be square” blunted end of most? Then TheTieBars limited run of tip-knit ties are your jam. Still just twenty five bucks. Knit silk, and finished with a more pleasing to the eye (to some) point.

The volley trunk from Lands’ End is one of the better, affordable (borderline dirt cheap) swim trunk designs out there. Good looking prints and solids, a mesh liner, and a few different lengths.

It’s almost like the tipped/piped polo thing is gonna be big this year. Not a polo sweater. A true polo here, and it’s made out of the EXPRESS cotton/spandex “signature” polo blend. So expect plenty of stretch. Also, really like that chest pocket.

Doesn’t quite have the fit that the Bonobos options have, but, these are half the price. The difference between these and standard chinos is tangible. Noticeably lighter in weight and nice and breezy. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Three fits to pick from. Driggs = true slim (14″ leg opening), Sutton = slim straight (15.5″ leg opening), Bleecker = straight (16.5″ leg opening). Shown above in a light blue that might be gone for good. Fingers crossed it shows up later on down the line?

They’re doing a bunch of these things, so, if the colors available for pre-order aren’t your taste? Just wait. They’ll make more. Thus the Gustin model. Do know that you’re gonna have to wait a while (it’s a pre-order afterall) for delivery. Even basics can be done with real intention.

Got a tip on a new arrival worth examining in person? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.