In Review & Win It: The New Saddleback Flight Bag

Just when you thought Saddleback was having a good start to 2018 by re-introducing a new and improved Thin Briefcase, they go and unveil this beaut.

Fully upright. You can push the top down a bit for a shorter, more rounded look.

It’s different from their other briefcases. Instead of a flap over closure, this one has a Gladstone style opening. Like doctor bags from way back when. Y’know, when Docs used to make house calls… and you could easily die from a simple infection. Anyway, their other bags are plenty sophisticated for most of us to haul into our places of work, yet this new Flight Bag looks that much better with its riveted, hinged top.

Pigskin pocket for your 15″ laptop. Lots of space for whatever else you carry.

The rest of the bag is as thoughtfully designed as all other Saddleback gear. Pockets and pockets and more pockets. The back side of the exterior has one large pocket for newspapers, maps, and anything else that’s not too bulky. The front side of the exterior has two buckle flap pockets to secure important stuff. But what if you need quick access to something like a phone? Easy. Those buckle flap pockets have their sides and bottoms sewn to the exterior of the bag. Meaning, you can slide stuff behind them. Genius.

The interior features a sturdy, yet flexible pig skin pocket for your laptop or larger tablet. And there’s plenty of room inside for whatever you might need to haul on a daily (or more) basis. There’s even a subtle false bottom to the inside of the bag for… well… that’s up to you.

Pockets behind pockets, all made out of incredible leather.

Being that it’s a Saddleback, it’s still made with the thickest, toughest, full grain leather they could find. It’s gorgeous stuff, and it starts to obtain a nice patina right away. Everything is stitched together with marine grade thread, and all stress points are kept tight with brass rivets. And yes, it has a 100 year warranty. Is it super lightweight? Of course not. But this thing is built to last. And then some.

Pretty close in size to their newly redesigned Thin Brief.

Pre-orders for these flight bags begin tomorrow, Thursday April 5th. They’re offering a “pre-board” price of $479. After that, full price moves north of half a grand, to $529 on Tuesday 4/10. I don’t know how many of these things they’re prepared to make, but I wouldn’t be shocked if this pre-board run somehow sells out. It’s just different enough and it’s still pure Saddleback.

Enter here to win the Dark Coffee Brown Saddleback Flight Bag seen in the post above. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on Thursday 4/5/18. One entry per person. A huge thanks to Saddleback for sending us this brand new Flight Bag for review and giveaway!