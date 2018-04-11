Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The week before last we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2018. From that post we created both casual and middle ground looks. Now we’re combining several of the spring temptation picks to create a well curated suited up look that should still keep you cool in the coming months.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Light Heather Grey Slim Wool Suit – $328. Invited to a spring or summer wedding where there might be some dancing outdoors at dusk? Wear this and you just might knock your date’s socks off (or, knock the socks off someone in the wedding party who made the mistake of turning you down all those years back). They say living well is the best revenge. And revenge is a dish best served while well dressed. Also available in their more generous contemporary fit.



The Sunglasses: J. Crew “Palma” Sunglasses – $59.50. Yes, the same sunglasses in each post of this series. And, why not? A classic shape that is easy to dress up or down. And they won’t break the bank.



The Belt: BR Italian Leather Belt in Cognac – $59.50. A classic thinner belt in smooth leather, with that cognac shade, will keep your outfit on the dressier end of the spectrum.



The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt – $49.90 ($69.50). Or whatever your favorite slim fitting white dress shirt is.



The Coat: Suit Supply Navy Raincoat – $499. Virtually the same as the trench mentioned in our Spring Temptation post, but in navy. 80% wool / 20% poly by Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. Storm closure. Taped seams and a broad collar. The breathable wool blend will keep those spring showers from spotting up your suit, without causing you to heat up.



The Watch: Orient Bambino Open Heart – $220.50 w/ DAPPERED30 ($315). Looks terrific. Lots of color schemes to pick from, including that all blue model shown above. Code is good for 30% off, but these should be up for more than 30% off when they run specific sales.



The Shoes: Allen Edmonds MacKenzie – $361.25 ($425). Again, there are two kinds of people in this world. You either LOVE wholecuts (a shoe where the upper is made of one single piece of leather), or you despise them and think they look like clown shoes. And as someone (me) who DOES like them, even I will accept that in static photos, such as the one above, they can look a little Bozo-like. But in person? They are lean, mean, and sexy as hell. Yet again, they ain’t for everyone.