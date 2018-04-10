Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – Finding the Middle Ground

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. In late March we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2018. So far we’ve put together a casual look utilizing the picks, but sometimes you need to dress a little nicer, without taking it to the nines. Here’s a look that falls in-between getting a pint with your buds, and attending that church wedding.

The Jacket: J. Crew Factory Unconstructed Linen Jacket – $99ish. “Unconstructed” and “linen” are the words to pay attention to here. Just the sleeves are poly lined, so your trunk can stay cool. And linen is an ultimate warm weather fabric. Should do you well spring through early fall.

The Shirt: UNIQLO Airism Shirt Collar Polo in Light Blue – $19.90. If you need to dress your looks up more, go with a dress shirt. But if leaning a bit casual is appropriate, try a polo under your blazer. This polo is also part of UNIQLO’s Airism line, which features quick dry fabric, and the shirting fabric at the collar (plus the buttons) is perfect for layering under the the sportcoat.

The Pants: Spier & Mackay Tropical Wool “Fresco” Trousers in Heather Blue Fresco – $118. You might associate wool with cold weather, but it’s ability to regulate temperature makes it perfect for year round use. These particular pants are made with a fresco weave fabric. Fresco yarn is twisted high, and due to this the weave remains open, allowing for air flow.

The Belt: Suitsupply Brown Suede Belt – $59. Suede works in spring, and the lighter brown shade compliments the shoes and watch strap. And no, you don’t have to exactly match the shades of the suede if you’re wearing multiple suede pieces. This wasn’t in the Spring Temptations post, but was featured in the 10 Men’s Style Things to Change Up for Spring/Summer.

The Watch: Huckberry Exclusive Armogan Regalia Chronograph – $109.98 ($220). Keeping it clean on the watch front, but adding a bit of color in the mix with those orange hands. Pretty decent price. 40mm diameter should be wearable by most. Full review of the blue hand version here.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Palma Sunglasses – $59.50. A combination of retro looks. Will transition well from super casual to smart casual looks.

The Shoes: Nordstrom 1901 “Merick” Bucks in Cigar Suede – $110.00. Since we’re going with a polo under the blazer, pairing bucks with this outfit won’t seem out of place. Cigar Suede is a fairly neutral pick to go with, as are the Dark Grey. Fully padded foot bed should keep these extra comfy. More of a traditional toe shape. Not super sleek, but, that’s what you get with most bucks.