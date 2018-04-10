10 Men’s Style Things to Change Up for Spring / Summer

Winter is (hopefully) dead. Many of us are looking at our closets, chock full of heavy wools, boots, and dark denim, and we’re thinking: it’s time to make the switch. It’s time to take the cold weather stuff, pack it up, pack it in, and get setup for the warmer months. Weep not for your tweeds & lambswool sweaters. You shall see them again. And fear not, since their alternatives will be more comfortable to wear, while also looking better among the bright sun & laid back vibes of spring & summer. Here are ten switches to consider making once spring decides to stick around.

Your Pants: Jeans –> Lightweight Cotton/Linen/Tropical Wool Pants

This is a tough one for jeans addicts (my hand is raised). But denim, even if it’s in a trendier, lighter wash, can feel awfully weighty and suffocating once the mercury heads north. The key here is to not just switch to chinos, but chinos that are specifically designed for the warmer months. Look for the words “summer weight” or “light weight” in product descriptions. Or? An infusion of linen helps air out otherwise dense cotton chinos too. It makes all the difference.

Your Suits: Navy & Charcoal –> Med. Blue & Light Gray

Navy and charcoal are always appropriate for job interviews and other important occasions, but for daily wear, or, if you’re headed out for a nice dinner? Switch to a color that’s less London financial district in December. There are a TON of medium blue options out there these days, and the pale, almost dove gray look is catching up quick. Skip the black shoes here. That’ll look funny. Go with brown. Shade is up to you.

Your Shoes: Heavy Leather Boots –> Suede Shoes & Chukkas

Bye sh*t kicking boots. See you in September. Meanwhile, suede, with its matte texture, helps reflect the casual feel of the season, all while not reflecting the sun’s rays. Look for lighter weight (physically and visually) shoes for the warmer months.

Your Sportcoats: Tweed/Thick Wool –> Lightweight Wools, Linen, or Cotton

As much as some of us love an updated, dark blue blazer… even those get shelved for most of the summer. Unless there’s an unusually cold stretch or it’s after dark and plenty cool out, be sure to favor lighter-weight wools, linen, or crisp cotton sportcoats. And the less lining the better.

Your Hair: Long –> Short

No, you don’t have to go full buzz cut. But if you do, more power to you. Ask your barber or stylist for a shorter version of what you’ve been carrying around all winter. Plus, reducing your scalp sweater can help keep you cooler. Less hair = less product = less weight and better air flow.

Your Sweaters: Heavy Wool –> Lightweight Merino, Cotton, or Linen

Heavy winter sweaters are probably the first thing to hit storage once spring rolls around. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea to have a couple options on hand for cool nights and the occasional cold snap. For fabric, think lightweight merino (or, if you’re splurging, cashmere) and linen blends. Cotton is good too, just be aware that thicker knits can get swampy if it warms back up while you’re wearing it.

Your Belts: Heavy Leather –> Cotton, Ribbon, or Suede

Like switching from boots and smooth leather dress shoes to suede chukkas and wingtips, losing some weight at the belt line is also a good idea. While some guys might be afraid that one of these belts won’t match their shoes (because you’re “supposed” to match your belt to your shoes), this is where that rule has wiggle room. As long as the belt is in the same ballpark in terms of shade/color, working a woven belt in with suede shoes or leather loafers shouldn’t clash too much. In fact, the opposite is true. Sometimes that contrast can look terrific. Just don’t take it too far (i.e. black polished oxfords with a cotton woven belt or something).

Your Watchstrap: Leather –> Rubber/Fabric NATO

Not only can this give an old, favorite watch a new look and therefor new life… it can also prevent stanky sweat funk from infiltrating your leather strap. Rubber/Nylon/Cloth straps are just easier to wash and won’t rot out like leather will after repeated submerging. BUT… if you do end up with a stinky leather watch band? Try washing your strap gently with some saddle soap.

Your Ties: Smooth Silk or Wool –> Knit Silk/Linen/Chambray

Sun’s out? Skip the shine. Work in a knit silk (007 approved no less), linen, or cotton tie. It’ll spring-up and summerfy even the most sober of suits or sportcoats.

Your Underwear: Contrasting –> Try to match your Skin Tone

The key is to go for something that’s a relative match to your epidermis. Tighty Whities under lighter colored chinos/linen pants can often result in an embarrassing outline showing through. Same goes for something on the dark end of the spectrum if you’re pale and pasty. Grey seems to work pretty well for anyone with a medium to light complexion, while burgundy and blues can work for those with darker skin tones. You might think that pair of summer-weight pants isn’t translucent in the least, but check your arse before you walk out the door to see if your underwear is showing through. You might be surprised.

A version of this post originally ran in 2016, but has since been updated with current product suggestions.

