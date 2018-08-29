In Review: The Timex Todd Snyder Beekman Retro Watch

You better like the looks. Because the crystal is acrylic (which scratches easily), it has the famous Timex “tick” (some people find it loud and annoying), and it’s water resistant to just 30m (so it’s splash resistant, and that’s it).

But it is a hell of a good looking watch.

It has a lot of retro vibes. The cream dial, brassy numerals and indicies, and red accents look like that sepia tone that all of your parents (or grandparents) old photos used to have. Y’know, when cameras didn’t come standard on your phone, and you had to get a roll of film developed before you could see the pictures.

There’s no date window here. Just a tachymeter ring. Which, like the rest of the watch, looks good but frankly isn’t something you’re gonna use all that often, if at all. There’s some very, very subtle Todd Snyder branding at 6 o’clock, and the TIMEX logo is at twelve. Yes, it has Indiglo. Just push the crown in for that bright, back-lit dial light when you need it. 40mm diameter is wearable by most.

The movement is from the Philippines and the strap is from India. The 20mm wide strap is decently flexible right out of the box, but it needs to be said one more time… it has that “tick” that some other Timex watches have. So if you’re easily annoyed by small, consistent noises, then you might want to take a pass.

Fingers crossed that this one goes on sale and/or comes up for those one-time-use codes Todd Snyder sometimes sends out in their snail-mail catalogs. $158 seems steep for the guts and the crystal, but if you love the looks? Then you’ll probably really like the watch.