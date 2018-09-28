Happy WIWT Stereotypical Dappered™ Look Day…

After this recent style scenario was posted, the guys over on our forum, Threads, started to debate over what the most stereotypical dappered look would be.

And while different opinions were batted about, they ended up deciding to go with something similar to what’s shown above…

Sportcoat, lightly structured or fully unstructured (probably grey, northern lights style)

Dark wash jeans

Light blue or white OCBD or dress shirt with a good collar

Chukkas or Chelseas

A not too dressed up wristwatch (probably a chronograph)

Extra points for standing in front of a brick wall, having an awkward “I don’t know what to do with my hands” pose, and also for wearing over the calf dress Nordstrom socks. Even if those socks won’t be seen.

Yes, I know the fellas on threads are poking fun at us here on the main page.

Anywho, head on over to Threads to check out who’s nailing the Dappered Business Mullet today. Early highlights are as follows:

TallTraveler: Top to bottom, nails it. And it’s his first WIWT! Bonus points for using the Marino Genuine Leather Ratchet Belt and quoting the oft leaned on phrase about said ratchet belt: “Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it!”

Top to bottom, nails it. And it’s his first WIWT! Bonus points for using the Marino Genuine Leather Ratchet Belt and quoting the oft leaned on phrase about said ratchet belt: “Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it!” Loafer28: He didn’t have a brick wall to stand in front of… SO HE BUILT ONE USING HIS KID’S BLOCKS. The man is a legend. Thumbs-up right back at you sir.

He didn’t have a brick wall to stand in front of… SO HE BUILT ONE USING HIS KID’S BLOCKS. The man is a legend. Thumbs-up right back at you sir. LesserBlackDog: Leave it to Ben R. to make the Stereotypical-Dappered-Look look way better than I (the guy who runs this site) ever could. Full marks. That collar is awesome. Maximum points for the brick wall AND grabbing the jacket button for the shot.

Will try and update this later on today. Keep it up guys.

I love each and every one of you. Mostly.

Shown on the Chief Executive stereotypical-Dappered-look™ Officer at the top of the post: Brooks Brothers Sportcoat (sold out), Ledbury Button down, Banana Republic Rapid movement Denim in Athletic Tapered Fit, Gap Basic Brown Leather Belt, Nordstrom Over the Calf Merino Wool Socks, Banana Republic Suede Chelsea Sneakers, Tag Heurer Monaco (I got it for a steal, during an Amazon Prime Day promotion no less… Monaco alternatives can be found here.)