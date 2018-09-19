Style Scenario: Fall Classic Business Mullet

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This is about as wheelhouse as it gets for this site. Tailored but not too stuffy. Comfortable but not sloppy. A few investment pieces for sure, but nothing that’ll require you to have a million dollar income to acquire.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Solid Shirt – $47.70 when 40% off ($79.50). Or, whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be. Lightweight. Stretchy. Moisture wicking. 57% cotton, 40% “coolmax” polyester, 3% spandex.

The Watch: Armogan E.N.B – Silvered Whited S82 Chrono – $220. Are these guys gone forever on Huckberry? $220 is a bit spendy for the specs (it’s just a quartz afterall), but boy oh boy is it a looker. A real looker. Comes with a 2 year warranty from Amazon. And for what it’s worth, I’ve actually used their warranty service. Not on an Armogan, but they serviced an automatic watch I bought from them that stopped winding at the crown.

The Sportcoat: J.Crew Ludlow Blazer in Herringbone English Tweed – $223.50 w/ SUITUP ($298). I’m still really, really surprised that they put these things on sale so early in the season. Lightly constructed but still sharp, this is the perfect fall sportcoat to wear with jeans.

The Belt: Suitsupply Dark Brown Suede Woven Belt – $59. If you wear suede shoes (or boots), you DON’T need to wear a suede belt. But you absolutely can if you’d like. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

The Briefcase: Fossil Haskell Double Zip Briefcase – $94.97 ($198). Haskell? As in Eddie? Anyway, digging that monochrom leather and textile look. Professional without looking crusty.

The Boots: Loake 1880 Kempton Chukkas – $199.99 FINAL ($325). Full disclosure. I made this entire style scenario simply so I could mention that Massdrop had Kemptons on sale for under two bills. I was gonna make a steal alert post about it, but, I figured since they’re final sale that’s too much of a risk for most, and thus, there goes the justification for a FULL steal alert post. So there’s a peek behind the curtain of the decision making as to what does and doesn’t get play on this site. Anyway, they’re Goodyear welted, made in England, and a hell of a pair of do-anything chukkas. Full review here. Sized in UK sizes. Some say go down a full size, some say go down just half a size. Usually $300+ at places like East Dane.

The Jeans: GAP Washwell Jeans in Slim Straight Fit with GapFlex – $41.97 when 40% off ($69.95). Kinda like Gap’s version of big brother BR’s rapid movement / traveler denim options. 90% Cotton, 8% Elasterell, 2% Spandex. Sometimes up for codes, sometimes excluded.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Over the Calf in Navy – $14.50. Yes. These again. But they’re sorta kinda perfect. Slim, durable, and great at keeping your feet comfortable. That, and since they’re over the calf they won’t slouch down as the day wears on.