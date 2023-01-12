Best Posts of 2022: Lists, Outfits, and Stiff Drinks

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2022, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2022. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Why let the kids have all the fun? This post took some of the most common back-to-school items and translated them into potential pick-ups for the grown up guy who has an eye for style. Essentially, we used back to school as a shameless rationalization to pick up some new, great looking items for the fall.

Dressing only from one store might be kind of hard, especially when it comes to the accessories, but you can definitely create the foundation of a look by sticking to one retailer if it makes your life easier. Sometimes we find a brand that just fits well, and their products hit all the right notes for us. Last year we created five looks from a single retailer a few different times, with some pretty successful results (we think).

A watch (assuming the recipient wears watches or is at least open to the idea) can be a truly meaningful gift for a Dad or Grad. Time is the only asset that holds any true value. That’s important to those who have invested time in their education, and Dad’s working hard to raise a kid (or kids.) Last years roundup featured a whopping 34 watches ranging in price from the super affordable, to around a thousand bucks for those who would drop that kind of cash on gift.

Bit of an experiment, this one. In this series we showed how to utilize a simple sweatshirt in three different looks. From super casual to tailored up a bit for the office, this just goes to show that a garment you may delegate to just one look could possibly be utilized in surprising ways. And in case you want to replicate some of those looks, it looks like Todd Snyder has another made in the USA dark camo sweatshirt back and on sale. Drops to $58.80 w/ WINTER30, although it’s final sale.

During what is typically the hottest month of the year, clear alcohol mixed with bubbly waters can be both relaxing and refreshing, as long as you don’t overdo it. But gin cocktails are also popular year round, so don’t be afraid to peruse this list and add something to your home bar now, if you’re the type to imbibe. Big thanks to Jason P. for this one.

And speaking of home bars, another boozy roundup came from our man Adam T. He curated two lists of bourbons that would be appropriate to gift to dad. The first list featured bourbons under $35, while the second list boosted that price ceiling up to $70. Living in Tennessee, Adam has some (a lot of) experience with bourbon, and has developed the palate to taste nuances that, to be honest, we probably wouldn’t be able to. Many thanks to him for these two posts.