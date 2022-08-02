One Store, Five Outfits: Target Goodfellow Summer 2022

Why anyone would want to wear clothes from only one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Head here for an in-depth review of a few key pieces from the collection, many of which are featured below. And yes, we added some stuff from other brands just to fill out the outfits a bit.

Note: It’s no secret that at present, Target is struggling under piles of over-ordered inventory. So in-store sales/clearances might be significantly better than what you see online. Maybe. Although stock and sizing may differ wildly.

Outfit 1: Hot Weather Casual (Classic)



Target: Light Grey Short Sleeve Slub Pocket T-Shirt – $9.99,

Tortoise Print Acetate Sunglasses – $30

9″ Chambray Shorts – $19.99, Suede Belt – $9.99,

( Nike Killshot 2 – $70, Timex MK1 Chrono – $70 )



Outfit 2: Hot Weather Casual (Contemporary)



Target: Knit Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt – $19.99, Tortoise Print Acetate Keyhole Sunglasses – $30,

8″ Everyday Shorts – $10.50 ($15),

( OBRA 240 Canvas Slip-On Warp Toe in Navy – $90 ($120), Casio GA2110ET-8A “CasiOak ” – $110)

Outfit 3: Summer Evening Drinks



Target: Acetate Keyhole Sunglasses – $30 (review here),

Performance Dress Shirt – $29.99,

Slim Fit Chinos in Light Gray – $25, Khaki Fabric with Overlay Belt – $14.99,

Blue Sage & Tonka Texturizing Hair Product – $7.99,

( Old Navy Linen Blend Blazer – $60ish, Nordstrom Suede Loafers – $99, Orient Bambino Bauhaus – $125 )

Outfit 4: Early Morning Coffee Run



Target: Short Sleeve Henley in Navy Stripe – $14.99, Acetate Clear Sunglasses – $30,

Athletic Fit 98% cotton / 2% spandex Joggers in Brown – $27.99 ,

( Timex x Todd Snyder Watch – $79.97 ($140),

J. Crew Camden English Suede Loafers – $90ish FINAL ($228) review here )

Outfit 5: Late Summer, Light Layers



Target: Acetate Keyhole Sunglasses – $30 (review here), Light Grey Slub Pocket T-Shirt – $9.99,

Slim Fit Jeans in “White” – $28.04 ($32.99)

( Spier Unstructured Garment-Dyed Sportcoat – $248, Orient Bambino Bauhaus – $125,

Allen Edmonds Randolph slip-ons – $149.97 ($295) )

