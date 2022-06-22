Dappered

One Store, Five Outfits: Brooks Brothers (and their summer sale section)

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Here’s just five, clickable outfits that we mostly put together from the currently running Brooks Brothers Summer Sale. Which is weirdly good! Enough so that while I (the Joe guy) was putting together a mention in tomorrow’s Thursday Sales Handful, it dawned on my feeble cognitive peanut that outfits could easily be made from much of what they’ve put on sale. So, a pivot was necessary. NOTE: There’s some final sale stuff in there. Namely, shoes. No returns on final sale stuff so be careful.

 

Outfit 1: Blue on Blue Prep, w/ a Textured Twist


Brooks Brothers: Regent-Fit V.B.C. Italian Wool Silk Linen Hopsack Sport Coat – $358.80 ($598),
Regent Regular-Fit Sport Shirt, Irish Linen – $70.80 ($118),
Supima Cotton Chinos in slim or straight – $76.80 ($118),
Made in Italy Suede Lace-Up Shoes – $119.99 FINAL ($298)
(BR Italian Leather Belt – $45 ($59.50), Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $55, Orient Bambino Watch – $121)

 

Outfit 2: Early Morning Coffee Run

Brooks Brothers: Ribbed Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $88.80 ($148),
Regent Fit Short-Sleeve Irish Linen Shirt – $64.80 ($108),
Supima Cotton Chinos in slim or straight – $76.80 ($118),
Made in Italy Suede Driving Mocs – $119.99 FINAL ($298)
(BR Italian Leather Belt – $45 ($59.50), J. Crew Sunglasses – $45.17 w/ FLASH ($69.50)
(The Watch: Casio Diver – $40 ($50ish) on a Crown & Buckle’s “Repp” Supreme NATO – $34)

 

Outfit 3: Farmer’s Market Trip


Brooks Brothers: Washed Cotton Jersey Anchor Print Shirt – $70.80 ($118),
Milano Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Linen Chino Pants – $76.80 ($128),
Made in Italy Suede Penny Loafers – $119.99 FINAL ($298)
(Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $55, Seiko SRPE Watch – $176.12,
J. Crew Tote – $109.20 w/ FLASH ($168), GAP Factory Belt – $12.99 ($24.50) )

 

Outfit 4: Patio Drinks


Brooks Brothers: Regent Regular-Fit Bedford Cord Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498),
Regent Regular-Fit Sport Shirt, Irish Linen – $70.80 ($118),
Cotton Seersucker Pants in Slim or Straight – $70.80 ($118),
Made in Italy 1818 Footwear Textured Leather Chukka Sneakers – $119.99 FINAL ($298)
(Amazon Web Belt – $10, Mont Blanc Sunglasses – $129.97 ($260), Q Timex 1978 – $179)

 

Outfit 5: At home, (enjoying) nowhere to go


Brooks Brothers: Tennis Track Jacket – $106.80 ($178),
Ribbed French Terry Cargo Joggers – $49.99 FINAL ($128),
Striped Cotton Pique Crewneck Sweater – $39.99 FINAL ($98),
(Nike Waffle Debut – $70Q Timex GMT – $199… out of stock, because of course it is)

