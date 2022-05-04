One Store, Five Outfits: Banana Republic FACTORY Spring/Summer 2022

Why anyone would want to wear clothes from only one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Head here for an in-depth review of a few key pieces from the collection, many of which are featured below. And yes, we added some stuff from other brands just to fill out the outfits a bit.

Note: BR Factory is running a sneaky extra 15% off at checkout, no code needed, through 5/6. Prices below reflect that extra discount.

Outfit 1: Early Morning Coffee Run



B.R. Factory: Rinse Denim Jacket – $50.99, Luxe Touch Performance T-Shirt – $18.86,

Slim-Fit Travel Pant in Khaki – $40.79

( Seiko SRPE Grey Dial Watch – $200ish, Huckberry Weekender Sunglasses in Cola/Slate – $35,

On “The Roger Advantage” Sneakers – $139.99)

Outfit 2: Budget 007



B.R. Factory: Luxe Touch Performance Bomber Jacket – $45.89, Slim-Fit Luxe Touch Performance Polo – $22.94, Distressed Leather D Ring Belt – $48.99, Slim-Fit Travel Pant in Transition Cream – $40.79,

Suede Chukkas – $69.99

( Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Dive Style Watch – $225ish, 54mm Polarized Ray-Ban Sunglasses – $75)

Outfit 3: Casual weekend lunch date



B.R. Factory: Slim-Fit Knit Pique Untucked Shirt – $28.04, Slim-Fit Core Temp Chino in Navy – $50.99

(Target Sunglasses – $15 (warning: they run small), Timex – $45, Astorflex Greenflex – $195)

Outfit 4: Contemporary Miami Vice



B.R. Factory: Core Temp Blazer – $96.99 (warning: can result in “duck butt” depending on the wearer.

Maybe try Charles Tyrwhitt’s stretch cotton blazer instead if that includes you?),

Slim-Fit Clean Rinse Travel Jeans – $50.99, Luxe Touch Performance Crew – $18.86

(Banana Republic Hadley Italian Leather Brogue – $158, J. Crew Airman Sunglasses – $69.50, Q Timex GMT – $219 waitlisted)

Outfit 5: Staying in, nowhere to go



B.R. Factory: Everyday Crew-Neck Sweater – $28.04, Luxe Touch Performance Crew – $18.86,

Travel Jogger – $40.79

(Lorier Gemini Mechanical Chronograph – $499, Jack Erwin Decker Driving Loafer – $145)

