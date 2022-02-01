1 Item, 3 Outfits: Dark Camo Sweatshirt – Classic Smart Casual

1 Item, 3 Outfits is a series on testing out the versatility of some perhaps not-so-wheelhouse garments. Got a suggestion for 1I3O? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

So far we’ve covered an athleisure look, as well as a trendy (too trendy for some) look. This one is about as stereotypical “Dappered” as it gets, yet still works in the contemporary camo-sweatshirt anchor piece. It’s proof that if you want to try something new or a little trendy, try mixing it in with something you’re super-comfortable with. In this case, a pair of dark denim and a gray sportcoat.

The Sportcoat: TheTieBar Miracle Donegal Light Grey Jacket – $195. A wool blend tweed-y jacket that you can wear with just about everything and any time of the year other than summer. Just butterfly lined in the back. Review here. If you want to skip the texture of tweed, try this wool/lastol (but still lightly textured) jacket from Allen Edmonds. That’s down to $105 with an extra 30% off at checkout. If you wanna go fancy, the Nordstrom Wool/Cashmere sportcoat is still on sale. Jacket at the very top of the post is a very old Brooks Brothers knit regent fit. If you want to go knit, try this from Bonobos.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Astra – $98. Designer looking without the multi-hundreds of dollars price. Still not cheap, nor cheap feeling. Polarized lenses.

The Watch: Seiko Black Dial 5 Sports SRPE Automatic – $200ish ($275). A mega versatile casual to smart casual watch from Seiko that’s been on sale a lot at Macy’s. So you’ll get a full factory warranty since they’re an authorized dealer. Review of the gray dial version can be found here.

The Sweatshirt: Via Nordy Rack – Soul of London Camo Sweatshirt – $44.97 ($88). Again, sweatshirt shown at the very top of the post is an on sale (now out of stock) option from Todd Snyder, but the Nordy Rack option is as close as it gets, while being much more affordable. Other options include this $20 fleece crew from Target, or this cheap-ish Chaps version from Belk. If you’d prefer a more green leaning camo, try this or this.

The Shirt: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Stretch Oxford – $24.99. Or whatever your favorite light blue OCBD happens to be.

The Jeans: Target Goodfellow Slim Straight Fit Jeans – $29.99. These are downright inky. Almost like a saturated 5 pocket, instead of more traditional denim. Or go with whatever your favorite pair of dark wash jeans happens to be if that’s more your look. BR’s luxe traveler would work great here too.

The Belt: Banana Republic Burgundy Italian Leather Belt – $59.50. Or whatever your favorite brown leaning belt happens to be.

The Briefcase: Made in Italy Shinola Brakeman Brief – $289.97 ($495). Splurge city, even at 40% off. On sale via Nordstrom Rack. C’mon J. Crew, bring back the waxed Abingdon!

The Shoes: Clarks Bushacre 3 in Taupe Suede – $49.98 ($89.99). The new & improved Bushacre 3 for under fifty bucks? Yes please. They’re on clearance so you have to select the Taupe Suede color, but once you do, you should see the price drop. Full comparison review here if you’d like them. Also worth a nod would be the (final sale) Jack Erwin Reade Chukka w/ City Sole. But yeah. Final sale with those.

The Socks: Made in Italy Taylor Stitch Merino Blend Socks in Maroon Dot – $22.50. Mid weight merino blend fabric that’s machine wash and dryable. Dress them up, dress them down, and especially wear them with outfits that are somewhere in-between like this one.

And thus concludeth the first 1I3O. Head here for the other two posts if you want to see how we got here. Got a suggestion for 1I3O? Send those into joe@dappered.com.