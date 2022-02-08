In Review: Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool & Cashmere Sportcoats

Note: As of post time Nordstrom has put these things on sale for 30% off. No word on if it’s a permanent markdown or a temporary deal. And since it’s Nordstrom, it’ll ship and return for free.

Watch out Bonobos unconstructed Italian blazers. Nordstrom is coming for your crown. Yet these 90% wool / 10% cashmere unconstructed sportcoats from Nordstrom are just different enough, that the real jacket-wearing fans might not be trying to decide between Nordy and Bonobos, but instead be asking:

Why not both?

An unaltered, 40R, on 5’10″/180. Not bad for fresh out of the box.

Button stance seems a touch high. Really glad the length is NOT chopped.

Unlike the Bonobos hopsack blazers, these are made from a lightly brushed, lightweight, Italian milled 90% wool / 10% cashmere blend. It feels like an ultralight version of a wintry flannel. But it’s so lightweight you could probably wear it year-round, as long as it’s not sweltering. There’s a legitimate luxury feel to this stuff. It’s soft to the touch, moves great, and the almost complete lack of lining means it breathes really well too.

90% wool, 10% cashmere fabric from Italy. Jacket is made in Mexico.

Texture is slightly brushed, so more of a 3-season thing. Might not work in blazing heat.

But it’s still lightweight and easy wearing.

Also unlike the Bonobos blazers, the length of the tail on this new Nordstrom option is more traditional. Now, some have found the tails on the Bononbos jackets to be a little abbreviated, depending on the wearer’s dimensions/torso to leg ratio. And Nordstrom’s designers have not cut the tail short on these jackets. That’ll please plenty. But the button stance here does seem a touch high for that length. This is getting picky, especially since it’s really not noticeable in person as you’re moving about. (Remember, real life doesn’t take place frozen inside a frame on the internet.) Bottom line: most shouldn’t care too much about the top button looking, maybe, half to 3/4 of an inch high. Give us a little more lapel! Just a teeny bit!

Buttons are weirdly cheap feeling. Yet the rest of the blazer is top notch.

At least they’re non functioning, so, easy & cheap to tailor.

Speaking of the buttons, they feel and look a little cheap. Strangely so, since the rest of the jacket is top of the line. It’s not easy to create a jacket like this, with almost no interior construction. There’s just nowhere to hide any funky stitching or threads. The whole thing has to look great. Even the stuff that’s not normally seen has to look good. Yet the buttons are pretty budget. Not a deal breaker. They’re fine and not an eye-sore. But they just don’t match the quality level of the rest of the jacket.

Totally unconstructed. Sleeves are lined and the back has a very minimal butterfly style.

If you think it’s a keeper, don’t forget to carefully cut the tacking (white Xs) to let the vents breathe/move.

Body is trim but not tight off the rack, and the sleeve holes are also high with an overall trim diameter. Combined with what feels like an almost total lack of shoulder padding, that setup means if you have some strength on your arms, you may find the fabric to bunch and grab a bit. Everyone wants high arm holes and trim fits, but the end result can sometimes be a lack of smooth drape (drape = how the fabric falls across the wearer’s body). It’s like tapered pants on a guy with calf muscles. If he sits down, and then stands up, the hems of his trousers will be stuck to his legs. Same deal, different appendages. If you do in fact have two tickets to the gun show, expect a little bunching now and then.

Five colors. Gray and black appear to have matching pants available.

Patch pockets on the lower half help keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket, but if you want to make a more casual suit out of it, it appears Nordstrom makes matching pants for the “grey pavement” and “black caviar” options. No idea why they don’t do the same for the other three colors. And also oddly enough, they only seem to be making these jackets in regular sizes. 38R, 40R, and the like. Short and Tall wearers seem to be out of luck.

Setting the world record for most windshields scraped by volume.

Fabric’s amazing. Less construction = favored by many. Tail isn’t chopped. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning, so tailoring should be a breeze. Price is right, especially on sale. And since it’s Nordstrom (say it with me), these ship and return for free.