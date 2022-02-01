1 Item, 3 Outfits: Dark Camo Sweatshirt – Contemporary Smart Casual

1 Item, 3 Outfits is a series on testing out the versatility of some perhaps not-so-wheelhouse garments. Got a suggestion for 1I3O? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

I feel like if some too-slick-for-life influencer on instagram wore this walking down a big city street (looking vaguely disinterested… they always look vaguely disinterested), their comments would be filled with stuff like “killing it bro!” and “fit is on point my man! and “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”… So yeah. This one’s a bit trendy. Not terribly so, and it’s also filled with basics that can easily be mixed in and worn with other items in a timeless wardrobe. Or wear it all at once and slay all day with that smoke they can’t handle.

The Blazer: J. Crew Slim-Fit Knit Suit Jacket in Wool-Cotton Blend – $62.99 FINAL w/ SALETIME ($128). Swazers. 2021 was full of them, and knit based, easy-wearing tailoring shows no sign of letting up in 2022. Shown at the very top of the post is actually J. Crew’s Italian Wool Knit Blazer, but those are sold out at post time. If you want to go spendy, the Navy Pique Cotton Knit from Spier & Mackay should be something else.

The Sweatshirt: Via Nordy Rack – Soul of London Camo Sweatshirt – $44.97 ($88) Again, sweatshirt shown at the very top of the post is actually an on sale option from Todd Snyder (thanks Santa), but those are almost sold out. The Nordy Rack option is as close as it gets, while being much more affordable. Other options include this $20 fleece crew from Target, or this cheap-ish Chaps version from Belk. If you’d prefer a more green leaning camo, try this or this.

The Shirt: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Stretch Oxford – $24.99. Or whatever your favorite light blue OCBD happens to be.

The Pants: GAP Slim Canvas Joggers with Gapflex – $44.95 w/ ADDON ($49.95). Smooth twill that’s made from 98% cotton and 2% spandex. So closer to a chino than a sweatpant. If the elastic cuffs are too much for you, try the Old Navy “Anytime” chinos. Elastic waist, easy chino like fabric, and regular hems.

The Watch: Todd Snyder Exclusive Q Timex – $129 ($179). “A hybrid between a dress watch and an off duty one.” Just like this outfit, Todd. Just like this outfit.

The Sunglasses: Target Goodfellow Acetate Crystal Frame Sunglasses – $30. Hitting tar-zhay hard with this one. And we ain’t done yet.

The Bag: Goodfellow & Co. Slim Ballistic Nylon Tote Backpack – $34.99. Surprisingly great. And cheap. Hey now, that’d make for a nice title for a review post. Wait, we have one of those.

The Socks: Taylor Stitch Made in Italy Merino Blend Socks in Burgundy – $22. Not too dressy. Not too casual. Just right. Machine wash and dry. Surprisingly great.

The Sneakers: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage – $100. Soft tailoring up top, choggers and retro basketball sneakers down below. *Raising Hands Emjoi* this is a vibeeeeeee bro.