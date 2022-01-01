1 Item, 3 Outfits: Dark Camo Sweatshirt – Casual / Athleisure

1 Item, 3 Outfits is a series on testing out the versatility of some perhaps not-so-wheelhouse garments. Got a suggestion for 1I3O? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

Athleisure can look sloppy. We’ve all seen it. One way to avoid that unintentional sloppiness is to keep things sleek, monochrome, and well fitting. If this is a little too monochrome for you, switching out the vest, pants, shoes or even watch for something with more color would easily break up the look.

The Sweatshirt: Via Nordy Rack – Soul of London Camo Sweatshirt – $33.72 ($88). The anchor piece. The sweatshirt shown at the very top of the post is actually an on sale option from Todd Snyder (thanks Santa), but those are almost sold out. The Nordy Rack sourced option is much more affordable, and about as close a match as it’s gonna get. Other options include this $20 fleece crew from Target, or this cheap-ish Chaps version from Belk. If you’d prefer a more green leaning camo, try this or this.

The Vest: Nordstrom Zella Men’s Puffer Vest – $89. A vest that won’t make you look like a tech bro. A puffer, but not overly puffy. From Nordstrom’s in-house competitor to lululemon. Ships and returns for free. Vest at the very top of the post is from Huckberry’s PROOF line. Appears to be sold out.

The Pants: adidas Tiro Track Pants – $45. The amount of money one can spend on joggers/track pants/lounge pants is insane. Especially considering many of us just keep coming back to the Tiro. Flexible, trim fitting, and the ankle zippers are convenient.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Madrona Polarized Sunglasses in Tortoise Forest – $58. Sunski avoids the designer markup while still providing lightweight frames and polarized lenses. The dark tortoise forest is different enough from the camo, but still plays along with the rest of the palate.

The Watch: UNIMATIC UC2 Automatic – $525. It’s back. UPDATE: It’s gone. DANG IT… you can try a pre-order direct through the brand/order from Europe? Could be risky, international shipping + exchange rate/foreign currency charges. Sold out a couple months back during Huckberry’s 15% off sale. Can be hard to find. 38.5mm diameter. Minimalist design. 300m water resistance. Big arse crown. Seiko NH35A automatic movement inside. Assembled in Italy. Want something cheaper? There’s no reason the oft-mentioned Casio Diver (any of the color schemes) wouldn’t go well here. Or if you want to go mega trendy, something digital?

The Bag: Mystery Ranch Urban Assault – 21L – $96.98 ($139). That bag company with the cult following. Their design philosophy breaks down to four concepts: function, comfort, quality and durability. That’s it, that’s the list. Heck of a list.

The Socks: innotree 3 Pack Men’s Merino Blend Wool Hiking Socks – $20.99. Cheap for a 3 pack of merino blend socks. They’re NOT super thick. Mid to lightweight for sure. Again, they’re cheap. But they wash up and dry well. I work out in these things. They get the job done.

The Sneakers: adidas Solarglide 4 Gore-Tex Running Shoes – $160. Or whatever your favorite athletic/contemporary looking sneakers happen to be. These are built for the slop and cold that is winter running. Be careful out there. Some of us have slipped on ice during a sprint interval. Nothing like seeing your ankles above your head as you fly through the air.