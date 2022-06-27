The Best in Affordable Style from the Half-Year that Was – (Jan – June 2022)

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the months that were the first half of this year…

Double Time is for guys who like watches, but don’t necessarily want a big collection. And each Double Time post aims at coming in under a different price point to address the range of budgets different guys might have. Goal is to have this series continue well into the future.

Priorities. They’re important. You’ll save a lot of money and headaches this way. Here’s what to buy first, and what to hold off on until later. Not everyone needs all of these. Heck, not everyone “needs” more than one or two of these (if that, in our increasingly casual culture). But if you want to buy a suit, or two, or three, here’s the order to buy them in. Unless…

So if you’ve got a summer wedding in the works (invite or getting married yourself), then ignore the suit purchase priority list. Because wearing a charcoal or deep dark navy suit during a hot, possibly in the sun wedding is a recipe for a trip to the hospital. Three scenarios are included above. Two of which are in a suit, another which is for a suit-free, more casual/beachy affair. Remember: Drink plenty of water. And don’t lock your knees.

The ceiling for what’s affordable and what’s not can vary greatly depending on who’s reading. But one thing can be agreed upon by all: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. brand is affordable. Very, very affordable. Especially so now that Target’s CEO admitted they’re overstocked and need to move inventory. Our resident Target expert Ryan took several items for a personal spin and reported back in his wide ranging roundup.

Dressing up doesn’t always mean dressing to the nines. Being subtle about it, especially in our ever-increasingly casual culture, is often the way to go. And it’s also cheaper this way! This post offered 10 ways to work a little style in on the sly, while also staying on budget.

For the polo shirt being such a basic staple of men’s style, there sure are a lot of bad ones out there. But these aren’t those. These are not your grandpa’s boxy, logo emblazoned golf shirt. These are slim or athletic, clean lean and mean.

That’s one heck of an affordable hoot right there. While travel isn’t as glamourous as it was when quartz watches disrupted the entire watch-making industry, the new Q Timex GMT looks and acts like the golden-age of travel. All while carrying with it a coach-class price tag. AND? It doesn’t make the loud Timex “TICK” many other Timex watches are stuck with. Only drawback to the new Q GMT is that they’re pretty hard to get your hands on one. They’re never in stock.

More of a “it came back!” and less of a new arrival, but these Amazon private label (Stone & Beam = an Amazon brand) leather chairs came back in stock… and are still in stock. Weirdly reasonably priced for the chair that it is (leather… and enormous). If you want a piece of furniture with presence, this will do it. You’ll want to condition it with some Chamberlain’s once it shows up, and every now and then to keep it looking and feeling good.

Because you’re gonna need to wear a tie at some point.

Here comes Captain No-Fun, right? Admittedly, yes. A little. But that post was written from a sense of real experience. An experience of weakness. “The loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room.” Ain’t that the truth. And sometimes, it hurts.

“Looks good on you though.” What was that about loud?

That is if your pops imbibes. Contributor Adam Terry, known more so around these parts for his (excellent) shoe reviews, also happens to be quite the bourbon aficionado. So we asked him to recommend several quality bourbons at a variety of prices ranges, including…

Even more picks, that are even more budget friendly. Perfect if the Dad on your list is a penny pincher.

And of course we ran our annual picks for the best affordable watches for dads AND grads. If you’re already familiar with this one you know we go from $35 everyday wear watches all the way up to timepieces around a thousand dollars.

“Does whatever a Spider can…” Don’t ask us how our contributor Ryan does it. We have no idea. But we’re grateful.

Even more looks to beat the heat, and this was geared toward that fist day that made you pause and proclaim “It’s HOT!” Once again from suited up to casual, these looks are aimed at utilizing fabrics that breath and are comfortable to wear, while also keeping your style game at its best. And yes, they’re not limited to just the first day. Wear them all summer long.

The hype around this watch is no joke. This review was one of our top posts from the first half of the year. Are more of you getting your hands on these things yet? We’re keeping an eye on them, eagerly awaiting their availability online.

We’re in it. The sweatiest time of the year. We hit the apex of sun in the northern hemisphere, and still have the majority of hot, sticky weather to get through. Here’s some tips/ideas on how to still look your best when it’s hot out, while ALSO keeping the perspiration at least somewhat in check.

Our man Adam reviewed these back in March, and according to the numbers they generated the most interest as far as our shoe reviews go. Second up was Jason P’s review of the On The Roger Advantage Tennis Sneakers. Remember when most of the shoes featured on Dappered were monkstraps? Let Grandpa Joe tell you a story about 2012.

All hail the LWB (long-wing blucher). Grant Stone continues to impress. And full marks to Adam once again, who for years said “You gotta check out Grant Stone. No really, try Grant Stone.” Eventually we caved. And he was right. As quality in the men’s mid-tier shoe market ($200 – $350) has noticeably wobbled in recent times, Grant Stone keeps it consistent.

Worth a look back to see if that crystal ball was clear or cloudy. Not everything has come to pass, but we are only halfway through the year.

The O.G. Black dial/Black bezel is still sitting at forty bucks. That’s absurd.

High value not just because price is kept in mind (BR Factory, Brooks Brothers but their sale section only), but also because it’s basically five style scenarios in one post. That’s a lot of content for the money! (*whispers*)… wait we don’t charge? This is all FREE?! (*whispers*) Well no wonder Joe is still using MS Paint after all these years.

It’s wedding season after all. Y’know what’s the worst? The morning after a wedding reception when you’ve got to go to the gift opening or some other such nonsense. Unless you don’t drink. And then you’ll feel like a superhero, while everyone else at brunch will feel like a warthog with dysentery unloaded a snack pack in their mouth at 3 am. But have a wonderful life together Chad and Angie! You two kids are great!

