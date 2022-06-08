Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: The First Day it Feels like Summer – SUIT UP!

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our First Day it Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Suit up fellas. “But it’s too hot to wear a suit.” Nonsense. Wool, especially tropical wool, is nature’s tech fabric. You’ll feel much better in a tropical wool suit than in an all cotton pair of chinos and a polo. Try it and you’ll never go back.

The Suit: Suitsupply Lazio Fit Italian Tropical Wool Suit – $449Tropical weight wool from Itay’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. The lighter weight of the wool will help keep you cool. So will the lighter shade of gray. A fantastic summer suit that you can easily wear into the fall by pairing with darker shirts, sweaters, etc.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Dress Shirt 96% cotton / 4% spandex – $90Despite being labeled as an “oxford” shirt, it doesn’t appear to be a heavy cotton oxford cloth at all. Instead, the description says it’s a “stretch-cotton poplin.” Perfect. And the styling images appear to show a nice strong collar too. Spendy for BR, so fingers crossed that these go on sale at some point.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Classic Dot Navy Pocket Square – $14. 100% linen. Dots, a contrasting border. Lots going on but it all plays together very, very nicely.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker “Alvin” – $95. Free in-home try on program. Matte “English Oak” frames with what sure appears to be blue lenses. 54mm lens width.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds Automatic – $186. One of if not the classiest watch Orient has come out with. Everything you’d expect from a Bambino. Simple dial. Domed crystal. And here, that perfectly proportioned and placed small seconds sub dial. Full review can be found here.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain-Toe Oxford in Chili – $296.25 ($395). Super simple, and somehow timless but modern all at once. On sale as part of the Allen Edmonds Father’s Day event.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over-the-Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks in Navy – $16.87 ($22.50)More on-sale Allen Edmonds. This time, in sock form. Yes the “rule” is to match your socks to your trousers, but since we’re going tie-free with a check/gingham shirt, a little extra contrast + color with your socks looks just about right.

The Briefcase: WP Standard “The Woodward” Briefcase – $348. Reasonably priced, super soft leather, and it’ll look great in both dressed down and dressed up workplaces. Full review (and giveaway!) coming next week.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »