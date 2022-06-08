Style Scenario: The First Day it Feels like Summer – SUIT UP!

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our First Day it Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Suit up fellas. “But it’s too hot to wear a suit.” Nonsense. Wool, especially tropical wool, is nature’s tech fabric. You’ll feel much better in a tropical wool suit than in an all cotton pair of chinos and a polo. Try it and you’ll never go back.

The Suit: Suitsupply Lazio Fit Italian Tropical Wool Suit – $449. Tropical weight wool from Itay’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. The lighter weight of the wool will help keep you cool. So will the lighter shade of gray. A fantastic summer suit that you can easily wear into the fall by pairing with darker shirts, sweaters, etc.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Dress Shirt 96% cotton / 4% spandex – $90. Despite being labeled as an “oxford” shirt, it doesn’t appear to be a heavy cotton oxford cloth at all. Instead, the description says it’s a “stretch-cotton poplin.” Perfect. And the styling images appear to show a nice strong collar too. Spendy for BR, so fingers crossed that these go on sale at some point.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Classic Dot Navy Pocket Square – $14. 100% linen. Dots, a contrasting border. Lots going on but it all plays together very, very nicely.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker “Alvin” – $95. Free in-home try on program. Matte “English Oak” frames with what sure appears to be blue lenses. 54mm lens width.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds Automatic – $186. One of if not the classiest watch Orient has come out with. Everything you’d expect from a Bambino. Simple dial. Domed crystal. And here, that perfectly proportioned and placed small seconds sub dial. Full review can be found here.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain-Toe Oxford in Chili – $296.25 ($395). Super simple, and somehow timless but modern all at once. On sale as part of the Allen Edmonds Father’s Day event.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over-the-Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks in Navy – $16.87 ($22.50). More on-sale Allen Edmonds. This time, in sock form. Yes the “rule” is to match your socks to your trousers, but since we’re going tie-free with a check/gingham shirt, a little extra contrast + color with your socks looks just about right.

The Briefcase: WP Standard “The Woodward” Briefcase – $348. Reasonably priced, super soft leather, and it’ll look great in both dressed down and dressed up workplaces. Full review (and giveaway!) coming next week.