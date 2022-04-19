What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Smart but not Stuffy (2022)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). Today’s wedding guest style scenario features the in-between. The ceremony won’t be crazy casual, but the groom won’t be in a tuxedo either. You’re going for styled, but not stiff. Top Photo: Holman Photo

The Suit: Spier and Mackay Tropical Wool Light Gray Suit – $398. Tropical weight, super 100s wool. The lighter weight of the wool will help keep you cool. So will the lighter shade of gray. A great spring and summer suit that you could even wear into the fall when pairing with darker shirts, sweaters, etc.

The Shirt: Rhone Commuter Shirt in Blue Herringbone – $82.60 ($118). Another spendy tech-wear shirt, but spring and summer weddings are famous for being over-cooked, way-too-warm events. And Rhone Commuter shirts are incredible. High end, Italian stretch fabric. Extremely breathable. Hidden button down collar. They do lean towards the casual side, so wearing one with a tie would look off… but we’re not doing that here. We’re going for smart but not stuffy (like the title of the post suggestions). These shirts walk that line. We are tucking the shirt in with this outfit. No question. It does have a slightly shorter length, but a size medium stays tucked on my 5’10” frame (with a longer than average torso) without any trouble at all. These commuter shirts are the most comfortable shirts I own. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses in Tortoise – $45. Not going with a spendy pair of designer frames here, because by the end of the reception you might not remember where you put your shades. Take a cab.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Classic Dot Navy Pocket Square – $14. Classy but not cheesy, which is how an all silk, solid pocket square could look for a wedding with this level of dress expected. 100% linen. Dots, a contrasting border. Lots going on but it all plays together nicely.

The Watch: Q Timex 1978 Reissue Day-Date 37mm – $179. Full review here. “But wait, the strap is black. Aren’t you supposed to match your shoes, belt, and watch strap?” Yes, you’re “supposed” to. But… whatever.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Charles Tyrwhitt Flexible Sole Suede Wingtip Derby Shoes – $149 ($199). Derbys instead of oxfords because we’re dressed up, but not allll the way up. Derbys (aka Bluchers) excel in this sort of scenario. They’re dress shoes, but they’re not super sleek like closed lacing style oxfords. Meanwhile, the rubber insert in the sole on these is much appreciated. These sorts of weddings are often outside, or inside/outside affairs. These’ll help keep you upright. Smooth leather soled shoes could lead to you eating it on damp, early evening grass. Again, take a cab.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Shark Socks – $7.97 ($19.50). YEAAAHH! Thank you fish… for being here!