When should I wear a Tie? – 10 times you should

Do you still need to wear a necktie? Like, ever? You may have seen videos and articles discussing the possible demise of the necktie. And that makes sense, since most of us don’t see anyone wearing neckties nearly as much as we used to. Gone are the days when men would wear suits and ties even to casual events like a baseball game. But even as our society grows more and more casual, we believe there are still plenty of occasions when you should wear a necktie. It has not gone extinct!

#1. To a dressed up job interview.

If your potential new place of work has a reasonably dressed up dress code, wear a tie to the interview. Better to be overdressed than underdressed. Even if you won’t be wearing a tie every day (if you land the job), it’s a sign of respect, preparedness, and polish that can put you a step ahead of your competition. This goes for virtual, online interviews too! (Tie shown: TheTieBar Mini Dots True Navy Tie – $25)

#2. To a job in an office with a formal dress code.

Many offices today have forgone the shirt and tie expectation in favor of business casual dress (which can be interpreted in many ways but that is another topic). However, business formal is still the rule in some offices. Especially in fields such as finance, law, or government. (Tie shown: Kent Wang Black Grenadine – $75)

#3. To a customer facing white collar job.

When you deal directly with the public who comes to you for your specific industry knowledge, a tie can add a bit of professionalism and authority to help put your clients at ease. These jobs would include tax preparer, lawyer, or investment banker. (Similar to tie shown: Kent Wang Knit Dark Green – $65)

#4. To a special occasion at work.

If you do not already wear a tie to work, consider bringing out the necktie for situations like a pitch to a prospective client, a presentation to your colleagues, or a meeting with the corporate bigwigs. The tie is a subtle sign of respect and professionalism.

#5. To a religious ceremony.

In this situation, the tie is about showing respect for the occasion, institution, and faith (whether it’s your faith or you’re a guest of a worshipper). Also, another instance where you may be in pictures so you will want to look like you are properly dressed for the event when you look at the pictures years later. (Similar to tie shown: Massimo Dutti Contrast Dot Tie in Burgundy – $69.90)

#6. To a fancy restaurant.

Chances are, if you find yourself at an upscale restaurant you are there for some special reason that presents a great opportunity to get dressed up. Some fine dining establishments require it, so better to be prepared than to get turned away at the front door. (Tie shown: TheTieBar Dotted Tie in Navy/White – $25)

#7. To a wedding.

A festive occasion to share with friends and family. Yet also serious. Just remember this is the bride and groom’s special day, so keep it simple and don’t wear an outfit that will draw too much attention to you and away from them. (Sorta Similar: TheTieBar Flower Fields – $25)

#8. To a funeral.

The tie here is about reverence for a somber occasion. To show respect for the deceased and their grieving loved ones. A dark suit, plain white dress shirt, and a dark tie that is either solid or has a basic pattern is most appropriate. This is not the time to wear anything flashy or bold. (Similar to tie shown: Banana Republic Double Stripe Tie – $59.50)

#9. To a graduation.

Whether it’s your graduation or someone else’s, wearing a tie is a great way to mark a significant achievement. You are probably going to take a lot of pictures that you will look at for years to come, so you want to look your best. And a tie looks nice under a graduation gown. (Tie shown: Kent Wang Steel Blue Grenadine – $75)

#10. To court.

Another case (pun really was not intended but we’ll roll with it) of showing respect for the serious occasion. When you are going in front of a judge or a jury, it can’t hurt to dress up and put on a tie. (Tie shown: TheTieBar Classic Chambray Sky Blue Tie – $18)

You don’t need a special occasion if you just want to rock a tie. It doesn’t have to be worn with a suit or blazer either. Try a knit tie, which is less formal than a traditional silk tie, underneath a sweater for a smart, cool vibe on an otherwise casual outfit. (Similar to tie shown: Polo Ralph Lauren $59.99 ($95), or TheTieBar striped sweater tie – $25)

About the Author: DeJuan is a husband, father of an 11-year old son and 4-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works as a project engineer at a chemical plant.