The Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways: #3 – All dressed up with a tie

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Welcome to three style scenarios singing the praises of the medium gray suit. Not super dark charcoal. Not pale dove-gray either. Like these:

A gray that’s somewhere in-between. And in this series, you’ll find out just how far that investment can go.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Medium Gray Half Canvas Wool Suit – $328. Best suit value in the business. Half canvas construction, nice wool fabric, lined in a breathable bemberg fabric, and available in two fits. A note that only your first suit, shoes, or sportcoat purchase returns for free with Spier. After that, you’re on the hook for a $15 return label.

The Shirt: TheTieBar Pinpoint Solid Light Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $55. Smooth pinpoint fabric. Perfect mid-spread collar that looks just as good without a tie as it does with. Perfect shade of light blue. That’s it, that’s the shirt you want.

The Tie: TheTieBar Pointed Tip Knit Black Tie – $25. Black knit ties are classy, versatile, and were favored by 007. And they look great with a light blue shirt. Dressed up, but not fussy. They walk that line perfectly. If you want a tie that’s a bit wider and a lot more expensive/higher quality, check out Kent Wang’s Italian made silk knit ties for $65.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1937 Mecha-Quartz Chronograph – $270. Clean looks, interesting thanks to the chrono function, and feels great on the wrist. The Orient Bambino would work great here too.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in Deep Charcoal – $18.99. As comfortable as a belt gets. Ratchet system leads to super precise, easy to adjust fit. And unlike a lot of other ratchet belts, which can look clunky, these look like a regular belt.

The Bag: Tumi Alpha Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $196.50 ($395). Gets mentioned a lot because it walks the line between professional, and not too rigid/full leather attache case. And that’s hard to do these days. On sale at Nordstrom Rack.

The Socks: Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Mid-Calf Merino Cool Socks in Charcoal – $18.50. USA made and merino wool helps keep your feet cool and comfortable.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $265.30 ($425). On sale and currently getting an extra 30% off through 8/23. A classic cap toe with a tiny bit of broguing. Can’t go wrong with these. And while leather soles are traditionally seen as the “dressier” option, the world has gotten pretty messy lately. So having a subtle studded sole for grip is far from a bad idea. Less fuss this way.