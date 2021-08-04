The Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways: #1 – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Welcome to three style scenarios singing the praises of the medium gray suit. Not super dark charcoal. Not pale dove-gray either. Somewhere in-between. There are plenty of examples out there, and in this upcoming series, you’ll find out just how far that investment can go.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Medium Gray Half Canvas Wool Suit – $328. Best suit value in the business. Half canvas construction, nice wool fabric, lined in a breathable bemberg fabric, and available in two fits. A note that only your first suit, shoes, or sportcoat purchase returns for free with Spier. After that, you’re on the hook for a $15 return label.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Polo in Black – $88 (or $75 when you buy 3). Polo of the year. Yes you can wear a (smart) polo with a suit, no mater the season. Short sleeves when it’s warm, and then switch to a long sleeve polo sweater (or turtleneck if you wanna get fancy) when it’s cold. The rules have changed, now’s a great time to merge something more relaxed like a polo with something more dressed up like a suit. The hidden button down collar on the Rhone keeps your collar from curling or drifting over your lapels, even after a long day of wear. Want something cheaper? Try the UNIQLO airism, although the button down collar isn’t hidden on those.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban RB4175 Oversized Clubmaster – $96.99. This pair of sunglasses from Ray Ban lean on their original clubmaster, but look more modern thanks to a sleeker frame and a larger overall size. These are a great option for guys with medium to larger faces who dwarf the smaller leaning original clubmaster.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in “Deep Charcoal” – $18.99. It’s basically black. About as comfortable as a belt gets. Ratchet system leads to super precise, easy to adjust fit. And unlike a lot of other ratchet belts, which can look clunky, these look like a regular belt.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford in Black – $259.90 ($395). Every guy needs a pair of classic, black oxfords. Thankfully, these are on a nice sale via the Nordstrom Anniversary event. Ships and returns for free. Live in a wet weather climate? Try the weatherproof version. Super soft German leather that’s a little less high shine (which a lot of us like), and the Dainite Rubber sole comes in handy when it’s weatherin’ and weatherin’ hard outside. Those are on sale for $299.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1937 Mecha-Quartz Chronograph – $270. All sorts of class, feels great on the wrist, and the mechanical components in the chronograph really do feel great when you use them.

The Socks: Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Black with White Dot Socks – $12.97 ($19.50). A little bit of fun because you don’t want to look overly serious. Unless, in fact, you do.