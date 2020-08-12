Style Scenario: Warm Weather Suited Up (and not too serious)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Perhaps you’re getting married in a tiny, zoom-attended and officiated ceremony. Maybe you’ve got an outdoor dinner date on someone’s patio somewhere, and want to take it to the next level. Or maybe you (like many of us) have just forgotten what it’s like to lace up a pair of dress shoes. Whatever the reason, especially if it’s NO reason… let’s do this, and not take ourselves too seriously in the process.

The Suit: Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit in Navy Texture – $192 FINAL w/ CANNONBALL ($600). Very, very, very on sale. Final sale, so no returns, but still. 97% wool and 3% stretch. If you don’t want to take the risk, there’s this from Spier or this from Suitsupply.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Morrissey Flowers Red Tie – $25. There’s enough to be serious about out there right now. So maybe lighten up your neckwear. A micro-floral print is a great way to do that. Modern but not sulking. Fun without being fat poka dots clown tie. Perfect.

The Shirt: The Tie Bar Herringbone White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $55. And while you’re there, pick up a dress shirt. Just a little bit of texture goes a long way (as seen with the diamond texture at the top of the post). Herringbone gives a bit of visual interest, but still blends in enough to let the tie do the talking.

The Watch: Orient Bauhaus Style Bambino Automatic Dress Watch – $110. Simple and modern. Perfect for the rest of the look.

The Belt: Nordstrom “Newman” Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. Newman? Newman. … NEWMAN!

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Bond Street Cap Toe Oxford – $199.97 ($425). A slightly elongated (but not over stretched) cap toe dress oxford. Also on sale at Allen Edmonds. Want something (even) more basic but still hugely versatile and handsome? The Kenilworth blucher is going for the same price. Both are made in the USA, and should ship and return for free.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in the USA Skull & Crossbones Merino-Cool Dress Socks – $9.97 ($19.50). Still available. Still on sale. Again, simple, but a little personality. I’m guessing by now you’ve picked up on that overriding theme. Keep it clean and neat, but throw in something to keep your style on its toes.

Editor’s Note: Big thanks to our man Zach S. for passing along the pic at the very top of the post, and serving as inspiration to suit up with a bit of floral-print fun.