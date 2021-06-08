Style Scenario: Back to Work – Warm Weather Monochrome

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Many people are returning to work in the office, at least part time. With this anticipated return to a semblance of normal life, In my next few style scenarios I’ll be sharing some ideas to help you return to the office looking stylish and like you haven’t spent the better part of the last year in your pajamas (even if you have).

The Jacket: Spier & Mackay Gray Hopsack – $328. A light gray sports jacket goes well over just about anything. An especially good layering option during the spring. Hopsack is light and breathable, so it does great during the warmer months. The Bonobos unconstructed hopsack blazer would also work here.

The Shirt: Brooks Brothers Original Polo Button-Down Oxford – $49.99 ($140). Going with a monochromatic green look up top. The light green shirt color doesn’t stand out too much, and thus is more versatile than many of us would think. Sizes are a bit scattered on this one right now, and is only available in the extra slim “soho” fit (for those of you that got so stressed during the pandemic you lost weight), or the relaxed “madison” fit (for those of you put a little stress weight on). There’s also this light green option from Amazon.

The Tie: Kent Wang Knit Dark Green – $65. Keeping the green monochromatic theme going with a dark green tie that contrasts nicely with the light green shirt. A knit tie brings the formality level down slightly.

The Watch: Orient 2nd Gen Bambino Version I – $105 ($114.99). Clean, simple white face. Automatic movement. A classic dress watch. Considered by many watch enthusiasts to be a gateway into the world mechanical/automatic watches.

The Pants: Banana Republic Slim Performance Stretch Wool Dress Pant – $59 ($118). A pair of gray wool trousers is something just about any man can use in his closet. Nice way to elevate your look. Currently on sale at Banana Republic. 99% wool / 1% elastane.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mini Check Ultrasoft Socks – $12.50. Gray socks to coordinate with the gray pants. Checkered to give them texture, and provides a little visual interest.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Dotted Dots Clover Green Pocket Square – $14. A green patterned pocket square to round out the green monochromatic theme.

The Belt: Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A simple, reversible belt, with a brown shade that isn’t too light.

The Shoes: Charles Tyrwhitt Goodyear Welted Monk Shoes – $199 ($249). Also featured in the Sharp as heck in a Slate Blue Suit style scenario and… I like them! Thought they would look good here as well. Currently on sale.