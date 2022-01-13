Best Posts of 2021: More solid advice, and lots of reviews

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2021, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2021. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

2021 was another busy year as far as reviews go on Dappered. There was of course a lot of shoes subject to the high standards of Adam’s review criteria, the almighty A.R.S.E. We had reviews of Walmart’s Free Assembly line, BR’s Standard Athleisure collection, Abercrombie & Fitch’s 96 Hours collection, and of course the spring and fall lineups from Target’s Goodfellow & Co, and the spring and fall lineups of Amazon’s Goodthreads. There were several pairs of pants reviewed, a couple bags reviewed, sunglasses reviewed, and some watches reviewed. For a listing of everything that got a stand alone review, click here.

Navy and Charcoal are typically leaned on as the most versatile shades for a suit, appropriate for multiple functions in multiple areas of life. But sometimes a guy might want to stretch his style chops and step outside the box a little bit. This post offered five suggestions that are slightly different, but still timeless.

What things, stylistically, should a guy go cheap on, and what things are worth more cash spent? This post aims to answer that question. From dressed up to dressed down, and even grooming and fitness, advice is given on where to put your Lincolns and where to put your Benjamins. This might become even more important with the current inflation in our economy.

Back to suits, Joe put this Style Scenarioesque series together showing how to style a medium gray suit three ways. From casual to with a tie (a tie on Dappered!), if you have a gray suit in your closet, take note of these three looks. Then give them a go.

Sometimes a very simple change in life can have a really big impact. Human bodies don’t like to be uncomfortable. Bad underwear can be a bummer to put on and cause minor (or major) discomfort all day long, which whether you realize it or not, can be distracting. A change as simple as deciding that from now on, you will only wear underwear that you actually enjoy putting on and wearing all day, can create a enough of a minor shift in your foundation that it affects other things. A butterfly flaps its wings, and all that. And your junk is worth it, damn it!

Imagine if more of us took time to just lie in the grass and stare off at nature. Perhaps that would allow our busy minds to take a break, and our nervous systems to calm the frick down. What could be accomplished if we all just took the time to slow down on a regular basis? What joy, wonder, and confusion could be brought to your neighbors seeing you lying in the grass of your front yard, staring at a lamp? The world would likely be… wait, is that the same lamp the underwear is hanging on?