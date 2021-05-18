In Review: Amazon’s Goodthreads Collection Spring / Summer 2021

Amazon’s exclusive/in-house clothing brand Goodthreads has been pumping out new collections twice a year at the advent of the “hot” and “cold” seasons. This past fall, we reviewed some of their fall / winter collection in detail and found mixed results, though mostly good. As a young brand with big-bucks-backing, Goodthreads has the potential – and frankly, the expectation – of continuous improvement from season to season. But is that the case with this year’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection?

For a fit perspective, I (the Jason guy) am 5’7″ / 175lbs. Sizes vary for each piece, both for the tops and bottoms, and are noted for each item. As with almost all clothing from Amazon, pricing will vary by size and color. Prices are current at post time. Let’s get to the review of some of what Amazon’s Goodthreads Spring/Summer 2021 collection has to offer!

Size shown above is a 33″ in the burgundy color. If not for the shorts you’ll see at the end of this review, these would be best in show. These are a similar fit and identical length to the linen/cotton short from Goodthreads, but in a more substantial weight 98% cotton and 2% elastane blend, and without the print. The elastane lends enough stretch for ample mobility. Pair these with a subtle printed polo and all white sneakers, and you have a smartly sharp spring/summer outfit. After wearing these bad boys from Goodthreads, I, as a proud Bonobos fan, would honestly recommend buying three pairs of these chino shorts instead of just a single pair of the Bonobos stretch washed chino short. Sorry Bonobos. These are just the facts: The Amazon pair has more stretch, they look mighty fine, and as mentioned, cost a third of the Bonobos premium price. Offered in 18(!!!) color options for your choosing, making this a solid option to stock up your shelf for the summer.

Size shown above is a large in navy. 100% soft and smooth cotton fabric. Seems to be cut a bit more generous through the chest, so those who are broader will be extremely pleased. Color-matched buttons in the deep three-button placket keep things subtle. Goodthreads would do well to offer these with brown, or even black buttons for some more visual pop, but the shirt looks nice with the color-matched as well. Offered in a wide array of colors, there is plenty of inventory for you to choose from in this shirt. No complaints here.

Shown above is the light gray option in a size large, but the fit is a bit trimmer compared to that of the henley. Both these pocket tees and the henleys are 100% cotton and incredibly similar in quality and how they wear. They also fill the same stylistic niche – the elevated t-shirt. Size selection is scattered at post time, but restocks might be on the way. Given it’s sold out in so many colors/sizes, Amazon seems to have a winner, but your mileage may vary. This one is likely best for slimmer fellows. In a size large it fit tight in the shoulders and chest for me, especially compared to the sublime BR Supima Pocket Tee that’s been getting lots of love lately. At $16, and with the aforementioned BR tee often eligible for around $20 with the somewhat regular 40% off codes, I can’t recommend this Amazon option. Spend the extra few bucks and get the BR instead. Skip this one.

Shown here is the Heathered Navy in a large, and admittedly a medium would probably fit much better here. Goodthreads insists on offering a new shawl collar cardigan with every seasonal collection. This summer sweater comes in a 70% cotton/30% rayon blend. It wears light and easy, and it’d do well on a chilly night around a fire pit or patio. An extra to throw in a weekender for a getaway. Think early mornings with a cup of coffee outside a cabin. Not all will like the shawl cardigan look for the warmer months, but it offers more style than a run-of-the-mill hooded sweatshirt. The same foibles from the 100% lambswool version from last fall/winter plague this sweater (not the best construction/fabric is thin, etc). A generous cut for my frame in a size Large, this has ample room to toss over a t-shirt or polo when the sun goes down. Has gone for $20ish in recent weeks. $36 isn’t going to break the bank, but it can feel a bit cheap. So maybe wait for a sale/Amazon’s pricing robots to drop the price again.

Pictured here in a medium waist and 30″ length, they fit true to size on my frame and never felt tight in the #thunderthighs. Athletic fit and an abundance of stretch in both the thighs and waist via an elastic waistband. 97% cotton, 3% elastane blend make for a flexible, comfortable chino/lounge pant hybrid. Drawstrings add to the casual look, but Goodthreads wisely eschewed elastic cuffs at the ankle for a more traditional ankle opening and slightly tapered leg. These have great roadtrip potential for your summer adventures, with their dual benefits of extra comfort and just enough polish for lunch and photo stops along the way. The medium waist should work well for larger-legged fellows who wear between a size 32″-34.” I’m typically a 32 or 33, depending on brand and fabric, and these fit perfectly without any cinching of the drawstring. Eight colors to pick from.

Size shown here is a 33×28 in fatigue green. A true straight fit with thin/lightweight fabric. By no stretch – though these have plenty of it – would I call these a chino pant. These are a true lightweight tech-fabric pant with some swishiness to them. Not 90’s windbreaker levels of swish, but noticeable enough. This straight fit is a 33x 28 and fits quite large in my waist compared to other 33″ waisted pants I own, including others from the Goodthreads brand. However, I wouldn’t recommend sizing down. The fabric truly is thin, so the extra space is welcomed. Mesh hand pockets and zippered back pockets add to the techwear utility. Overall, Goodthreads has managed to create a delightfully airy, lightweight tech pant for the summer at a decent price. Goodthreads claims a tailored look, but… yeah. Not quite. Airy and good for athletic fit fellas? Yes. Tailored? Not really. Chino pant they are not – limit their use to running errands, hitting the gym, or going for a moderate hike.

**BEST IN SHOW SHIRT** The printed short-sleeve button down trend has made it’s way to Goodthreads. The print is executed well on this 100% cotton poplin shirt, which Amazon says is “made in our Signature Tumbled Cotton for a soft, yet sturdy, hand,” and they “utilize a unique Heritage Wash to give our garments a custom, lived-in feel right away.” The shirt is indeed soft, yet sturdy, but certainly doesn’t feel lived-in right away. The shoulders are quite structured on account of what feels like a surplus of fabric and generous cut. But it’s still quite comfortable. Good for broader-shouldered fellows like myself, but for slimmer gents this might be a problem. That said, at $25, this is a great Bonobos Riviera alternative and offers quite a bit of style for not much coin. No, they’re not as good…but they’re also $54 (!!!!) cheaper. I highly recommend giving one a try in your preferred print. Size shown above is a Large in the navy floral option. And speaking of options, they’ve got ’em. Twenty different colors/patterns to chose from.

**BEST IN SHOW PANTS/SHORTS** Printed greatness continues down to the tree trunks. Printed shorts can be a travesty or a unique pop to your warm weather style. Uniform, small “X” prints turn this pair of standard navy shorts into a standout in the collection. With the print and the lightweight flexible fabric blend of 55% linen, 43% cotton and 2% elastane, Goodthreads has made a mighty fine pair of summer shorts. These have an enormous amount of stretch and a lovely light weight, these shorts are made to move and breathe when the temperatures mount. The 9″ length is right on the cusp of being too long for my short 5’7″ height, but for anyone 5’9″ or taller, these are an ideal length. If you’re not quite 5’9″, or, just prefer shorts with a shorter inseam, these do also come in a 7″ inseam. High marks, and highly recommended for anyone on the hunt for an affordable pair of go-to shorts. Shown in a size 33″ waist, true to my typical size. More than a few patterns/colors to pick from, although sizes are getting scattered in some of the options.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.